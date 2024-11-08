DoIT Celebrates STEM/STEAM Day on November 8

SPRINGFIELD - In celebration of STEM/STEAM Day on Nov. 8, the Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT) proudly recognizes and applauds the individuals and organizations dedicated to advancing education in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics.

"Fostering an early interest in STEAM can lead to rewarding careers and significant achievements. This day offers a wonderful chance for young minds to explore these possibilities," said Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology Education Group Chief Information Officer Mary Reynolds. "Let's take this opportunity to inspire our youth to become curious about STEAM activities and spark learning."





Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics profoundly impact on every aspect of our daily lives, and this influence will only grow in the future. As these fields rapidly evolve and transform our workforce, it is vital for students to have easy access to a wide range of STEAM courses and digital literacy opportunities throughout their educational journey.





DoIT is committed to fostering a digitally literate workforce that nurtures creativity and innovation that advances all areas of STEAM. For more information about STEM/STEAM Day, visit https://doit.illinois.gov/initiatives/doit-steam.html.





About DoIT

The Department of Innovation and Technology (DoIT) is the State of Illinois primary agency that provides essential information technology, cybersecurity, and telecommunications services to over 90 State entities that enables them to deliver on their mission.





DoIT's vision is to - Reimagine Illinois government through innovation. In partnership with leading industry providers and using modern technologies, DoIT delivers innovative solutions that help improve the experience of the residents of Illinois.





For more information about DoIT and our Strategic Plan and Key Initiatives, please visit www.DoIT.illinois.gov