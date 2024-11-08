Governor Pritzker Announces $2.3 Million for Tourism Grant Programs

ILLINOIS, November 8 - Eligible entities can now apply for funding for the Tourism Attractions Grant Program and Tourism Private Sector Grant Program





CHICAGO - Today, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced $2.3 million in tourism funding through two grant programs, the Tourism Attractions Grant Program ($1.7 million) and the Tourism Private Sector Grant Program ($600,000). Eligible entities can apply for grants to develop and improve new and existing tourism attractions through the Tourism Attractions Grant Program as well as grants to support and attract events and festivals through the Tourism Private Sector Grant Program in an effort to boost tourism across the state and welcome more visitors. Grantees will be selected through a competitive Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) process.





"Illinois is the best place in the nation to visit and our booming tourism industry proves it," said Governor JB Pritzker. "With an additional $2.3 million in funding, these grant programs will help develop and enhance attractions, support events and festivals, and bring even more visitors to our great state. This will fuel communities across Illinois - from boosting small businesses to strengthening local economies and supporting our working families. I highly encourage all eligible entities to apply to these competitive grants and display Illinois on an international scale."





The $1.7 million Tourism Attractions Grant Program will provide funding for the development or improvement of tourism attractions in Illinois, such as museums, recreation areas, amusement parks, and more. The goal of the program is to provide assistance for projects that increase the economic impact of tourism throughout Illinois by increasing visitation rates, boosting hotel occupancy, increasing local hotel and sales tax revenue, and more.





"As we like to say, Illinois is the 'middle of everything,' with tourism as a key driver of economic growth throughout the state," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "This investment will create more opportunities for existing attractions and allow for new events and sites to enhance that growth, attracting more visitors to our great state."





Additionally, DCEO is allocating $600,000 through the Tourism Private Sector Grant Program which provides funding to entities to attract, host and develop new or enhanced events and festivals across Illinois. The grant opportunity is open to non-profits, government entities, for-profit institutions, and local promotional groups and as defined in state statute, matching funds must be provided by private sector entities, which is the origin of the program's name. Grant funds can be used for a variety of purposes that support new, expanded, or enhanced events and festivals including advertising and marketing, transportation, building or equipment rental, receptions and banquets, registration, entertainment, and more.





"As Illinois' world-class tourism industry continues to grow, DCEO is providing grant opportunities to boost tourism across the state," said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. "State assistance will help eligible entities develop and improve tourism attractions, events and festivals throughout Illinois."





Eligible applicants for both tourism grants include counties, municipalities, not-for-profit organizations, local promotion groups, and for-profit entities, and Tourism Attraction grants are also open to units of local government.





"The State of Illinois' tourism grant programs continue to open the door to improving and growing tourism throughout the state," said Senator Steven Stadelman (D - Rockford). "I encourage eligible entities to explore the available opportunities and apply for funding to support projects that will help welcome new and returning visitors to Illinois."

"Through another round of Tourism Attraction and Tourism Private Sector Grant Programs, the State is prioritizing providing critical assistance to tourism-related projects that will boost tourism in Illinois," said Representative Kimberly DuBuclet (D - Chicago). "I look forward to seeing and supporting the creative projects that come from these grant programs."

DCEO website. To help applicants prepare to apply for funding, DCEO will be holding a webinar focused on the Tourism Attraction Grant Program at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26. For the Tourism Attraction program, qualified entities can apply for grants between $15,000 to $200,000, with a 1:1 match required. Applications will be accepted until December 20, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. To view the NOFO and apply for the grant, please visit the. To help applicants prepare to apply for funding, DCEO will be holding afocused on the Tourism Attraction Grant Program at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26.





DCEO website. To help applicants prepare to apply for funding, DCEO will be holding a webinar focused on the Tourism Private Sector Grant Program at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26. Eligible entities can apply for Tourism Private Sector grants between $10,000 to $50,000, with a 1:1 match requirement. Applications will be accepted until December 20, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. To view the NOFO and apply for the grant, please visit the. To help applicants prepare to apply for funding, DCEO will be holding afocused on the Tourism Private Sector Grant Program at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26.





Interested parties are also encouraged to reach out to CEO.GrantHelp@illinois.gov for application assistance.





The State of Illinois continues to prioritize its tourism industry as millions of visitors spend billions of dollars annually across Illinois, boosting economic development and supporting jobs in the industry. Illinois reached its highest-ever hotel revenue figures in FY23 with $308 million - surpassing the pre-pandemic record in FY19. Additionally, Illinois welcomed 111 million visitors who spent $44 billion in 2022 - representing 14 million additional travelers spending $12 billion more than calendar year 2021.





"Middle of Everything" campaign. Since it launched in 2022, the campaign has contributed to an additional 2 million trips equaling an additional $1 billion spent in Illinois hotels, restaurants, small businesses, and attractions, according to data from Longwoods International. Additionally, every $1 spent on the campaign equated to $91 in visitor spending while generating $10 in state and local tax revenue for every dollar spent - an enormous return on investment. The success of Illinois' tourism sector is due to commitment to supporting the industry as well as the Illinois Office of Tourism's award-winningcampaign. Since it launched in 2022, the campaign has contributed to an additional 2 million trips equaling an additional $1 billion spent in Illinois hotels, restaurants, small businesses, and attractions, according to data from Longwoods International. Additionally, every $1 spent on the campaign equated to $91 in visitor spending while generating $10 in state and local tax revenue for every dollar spent - an enormous return on investment.





EnjoyIllinois.com. To learn more about Illinois and to plan an Illinois getaway, visit









