Secretary McIlwain Joins Leaders at World Climate Conference

COP29 presents opportunity to highlight Maryland climate progress, build international partnerships



BALTIMORE (Nov. 8, 2024) — Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary Serena McIlwain will attend the annual global summit on climate change known as COP29 (29th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) in Baku, Azerbaijan, from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17.

“COP29 is the 29th year that countries have come together to pledge their commitment and share successful strategies to reduce greenhouse gases in our fight against climate change and global warming,” said Secretary McIlwain. “And once again, Maryland is standing strong and at the table with our global partners to discuss solutions to make our planet healthier for all people. Country leaders set the climate commitments, but it is the subnational governments that play an important role in achieving the Paris Agreement goals.”

At COP29, Secretary McIlwain will promote progress made since last year’s conference, including the release of Maryland’s Climate Pollution Reduction Plan, a detailed roadmap on how to achieve the state’s goals of reducing greenhouse gas​ emissions by 60 percent from 2006 levels by 2031 and ultimately achieve net-zero emissions by 2045. She will also highlight Governor Wes Moore’s comprehensive executive order on climate, which directed all agencies to develop implementation plans to help realize the state’s climate goals with a whole of government approach. This will be the fourth time Maryland’s Secretary of Environment attended the conference in the last five years.

Secretary McIlwain will participate in roundtables and panels with climate partners such as the U.S. Climate Alliance, America is All In, University of Maryland Center for Global Sustainability, the California-China Climate Institute, and the Under2 Coalition, the largest global network of subnational governments committed to reaching net zero emissions by 2050. The secretary will represent Governor Moore and the Maryland Commission on Climate Change, an independent, statutory body, which provides science-based recommendations on climate mitigation and adaptation to the governor and the Maryland General Assembly.





