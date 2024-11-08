ARI Venture Studio Secures Branded Hospitality Group as Lead Investor to Revolutionize Restaurant Technology

Branded Hospitality Logo

DALLAS , TX, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARI Venture Studio, a pioneering venture builder exclusively focused on creating and scaling AI-native ResTech (restaurant technology) companies, proudly announces that it has secured Branded Hospitality Group Branded ) as the lead investor for its equity raise. This investment marks a major milestone in ARI Venture Studio's mission to transform the restaurant industry with advanced AI-powered solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of the foodservice sector.Branded, a renowned investment and solutions platform dedicated to the hospitality, foodservice, and technology industry, has committed to supporting ARI Venture Studio’s vision of transforming the restaurant industry at a pivotal time when AI is reshaping business models across sectors. “We are thrilled to partner with ARI Venture Studio on their mission to disrupt the restaurant industry through AI and technology,” said Jimmy Frischling, Managing Partner at Branded Hospitality Group. “The ARI team has demonstrated an exceptional ability to identify and address the challenges restaurant operators face today. This investment is our single largest financial commitment in restaurant technology. We believe that ARI’s approach to venture building is a game-changer, and we are excited to support their growth.”With deep domain expertise, decades of startup experience, and strong industry relationships, ARI Venture Studio’s unique model combines venture capital, incubation, and operational ability to systematically build scalable startups that tackle critical restaurant industry challenges.“This partnership with Branded is an exciting step forward for ARI Venture Studio and our portfolio companies. With their deep understanding of the foodservice and hospitality industry, combined with our AI expertise and foodservice-focused venture-building approach, we can drive real, transformative change in restaurant operations,” said Gennadiy Goldenshteyn, Co-founder and CEO of ARI Venture Studio. “Technology innovation is essential to the survival, success, and growth of all restaurants; whether global chains or independent operators. This investment will allow us to accelerate the development of our portfolio, democratize technology, and bring innovative solutions to the market quickly and efficiently," said Michael L. Atkinson, Co-founder, Head of Strategy, and CFO of ARI Venture Studio.Together with Branded, ARI Venture Studio is poised to lead the next generation of AI-driven restaurant technology, shaping the industry's future today. With multiple startups already in development, ARI plans to revolutionize how restaurants operate and grow in an increasingly digital age. This equity raise, led by Branded, will be instrumental in expanding ARI’s portfolio and bringing transformative technologies to market.About Branded Hospitality Group (Branded)Branded Hospitality Group is a strategic advisory and investment firm focusing on the intersection of hospitality, food & beverage, and technology. With a diverse portfolio of investments and a team of industry leaders and trailblazing technologists, Branded leverages its extensive network and operational expertise to help early-stage companies scale and succeed in today’s competitive market. Their commitment to identifying and nurturing innovative businesses has made them a key player in the technology and foodservice industries. For more information, visit brandedstrategic.com.About ARI Venture StudioARI Venture Studio, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is dedicated exclusively to building, launching, and scaling innovative AI-native ResTech software startups. ARI’s proprietary software development platform accelerates the creation of scalable startups, enabling product launches in weeks instead of years. The studio’s approach combines financial resources, entrepreneurial ability, and deep industry relationships to systematically develop solutions to the restaurant industry's most pressing operational and business challenges. For more information, visit https://www.ariventurestudio.ai

