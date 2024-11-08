PRESS RELEASE - Port Orchard Veterans to Provide Foster Homes for Local Animals

Port Orchard Veterans to Provide Foster Homes for Local Animals

Silverdale, WA – The Washington Veterans Home in Port Orchard, locally known as the Retsil Veterans Home, is embarking on a heartwarming new partnership with the Kitsap Humane Society (KHS) to help dogs in need find their forever homes. Through this collaboration, residents at Retsil will provide foster care to dogs up for adoption, offering a safe and loving environment as the dogs’ transition toward adoption.

Under the program, KHS will send one dog at a time to live at the Veterans Home. The residents will take on the role of foster caregivers, walking the dogs daily, engaging in training sessions, and assisting with the dogs' care and socialization. In addition, residents will help identify potential adopters and facilitate the adoption process, working to find the perfect match for each dog

“This program helps KHS increase foster opportunities for some of our larger dogs and gives us greater insight to their needs,” said KHS Community Resource and Behavior Manager Chris Russell. “It also introduces the veterans to new and unique outlets in their day-to-day lives.”

“We are doing a good thing here. If we can really get this thing going, I would like to see it spread across the country.” - Lou White, Veteran, Resident Council Chairman

The program will primarily focus on dogs in their "golden years," who may face challenges in finding an adoptive family. These dogs will be featured on the KHS website as available for adoption, but interested adopters will need to work directly with the Retsil residents, who will help guide the adoption process. Residents will introduce potential adopters to the dogs, answer questions, and assist with the matching process to ensure the dog and adopter are well-suited for one another.

“We’re enormously excited to see the benefits this program provides for both the dogs and the veterans who participate in the program,” said Russell. “They’re an amazing community of remarkable individuals with a lot of love to give and we’re proud to partner with them as they open their homes and their hearts to these wonderful animals.”

“I think it is pretty amazing that residents at the Washington Veterans Home are partnering with the Kitsap Humane Society to foster senior dogs and find them their forever home. They served their country and now they are continuing to serve our community.” - Matt Lysobey Superintendent, Washington Veterans Home (Retsil).

This partnership represents a unique and mutually beneficial opportunity, bringing joy, companionship, and a sense of purpose to both the veterans and the dogs in need. It’s a heartwarming reminder of the power of community and the deep bond between people and animals.

