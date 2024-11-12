Caretech Partners to Launch Military and Family Helpline to Support Omaha's Military Community

New 24/7 Helpline Provides Confidential Assistance and Essential Resources to Military Members, Veterans, and Families in Omaha and Beyond

BELLEVUE, NE, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caretech is excited to announce its partnership and sponsorship of the new Military and Family Helpline, a dedicated 24/7/365 support line providing confidential assistance to military members, veterans, and their families. Through our involvement, Caretech is proud to support ongoing efforts alongside esteemed partners such as United Way of the Midlands, Offutt Air Force Base, and the Nebraska Department of Veteran Affairs. This collaborative initiative underscores Caretech’s commitment to enhancing the well-being of military families in the Omaha metro and beyond.

A press-conference style launch event was held on November 7, 2024, at Offutt Air Force Base, featuring comments from representatives of United Way of the Midlands, Offutt Air Force Base, and the Nebraska Department of Veteran Affairs. The event, attended by around 50 individuals from these organizations and funding partners, celebrated the collaboration focused on bringing the helpline to life.

The Military and Family Helpline is designed to meet the unique needs of service members and their families, with nearly 70% of active-duty personnel residing off-base. The helpline connects them to critical resources available both on-base and within their local communities, helping them thrive in various aspects of life. From local support to nationally accredited resources, the helpline provides confidential and trusted assistance.

“This partnership with Caretech has been instrumental in bringing the Military and Family Helpline to life,” said Shawna Forsberg, President and CEO, United Way of the Midlands. “Caretech’s dedication to helping veterans access critical support services is a testament to the power of community partnerships, and we are grateful for their role in making this helpline a trusted, accessible resource that honors our military families.”

Through this innovative public-private partnership, United Way of the Midlands, Offutt Air Force Base, and the Nebraska Department of Veteran Affairs bring together community expertise and military resources. A dedicated navigator will operate both on-base and with United Way of the Midlands to provide personalized assistance, helping service members and veterans access diverse resources more efficiently.

“Utilizing the existing infrastructure of military and community services lets us streamline efforts and maximize resource efficiency,” added Shawna Forsberg. “The launch of the Military and Family Helpline highlights the Omaha-metro community's commitment to supporting our military, creating a robust support system for service members and their families.”

As an industry leading home care provider and statewide resource for the underserved populations, Caretech recognizes the importance of these types of programs. "It is an honor to be a sponsor for such an incredible project. Caretech recognizes the needs of our veterans and military families extends beyond what any individual company or association can provide. It is only through collaboration and partnerships that a true impact can be made and deep support can be provided. It is our turn to serve those who have dedicated their lives to serving our great country,” says Kerin Zuger, Chief Operating Officer, Caretech.

For more information about the Military and Family Helpline, please visit: uwm211.org/militaryfamilyhelpline/

--------------

About Caretech

Caretech is a leading provider of senior home care solutions, dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for seniors and individuals living with disabilities. With a compassionate team of trained caregivers, Caretech delivers personalized support tailored to the unique needs of each client. The company's services encompass a wide range of care options, including companionship, personal care, and specialized support for conditions such as dementia and Alzheimer’s. Caretech prioritizes safety, dignity, and independence for its clients, ensuring they receive the highest standard of care in the comfort of their own homes. Caretech believes in fostering meaningful connections and empowering families to navigate the challenges of caregiving. Learn more at caretechinc.com.

--------------

About United Way of the Midlands

Since 1923, United Way of the Midlands (UWM) has served the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro by bridging the business and not-for-profit sectors and raising money to support our community’s most impactful health and human service programs. UWM’s funded programs and direct services – like 211 and JAG Nebraska – focus on four key areas to improve health and well-being for all, build financial stability and strength, help young people realize their full potential and address urgent needs today to advance a better tomorrow. Learn more at UnitedWayMidlands.org.

--------------

About the 211 Helpline

Serving Nebraska, Iowa, and Illinois, the 211 Helpline is a one-stop source of information for people in need of assistance. Powered by United Way of the Midlands, 211 provides referrals for thousands of health and human service programs, community services, disaster assistance, and more. For assistance, dial 211, text 898211, or visit uwm211.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.