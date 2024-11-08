International Impact Book Awards Celebrates Global Authors at Prestigious Gala in Phoenix, Arizona

Group photo for the winners of the International Impact Book Awards. Photo Credit: Darius Wesley/Travel Photographer Founder Nim Stant on the red carpet at the International Impact Book Awards. Photo Credit: Darius Wesley/Travel Photographer Dr. Moshe Lewis, Nim Stant, Desirae L. Benson and Von King. Photo Credit: Darius Wesley/Travel Photographer

Celebrating Excellence in Literary Achievement, the Awards Showcase Inspiring Stories from Over 80 Categories with a Star-Studded Red Carpet Event

The months of hard work, dedication, and planning came together to create a truly magical evening for our award-winning authors.” — Nim Stant

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Impact Book Awards took center stage in Phoenix, Arizona, gathering authors from around the globe to celebrate excellence across 80+ categories. This distinguished event recognized literary achievements from various genres, showcasing stories that inspire, educate, and move readers worldwide.Attendees traveled far and wide to be part of the gala, underscoring the event’s global significance and commitment to honoring diverse voices. Authors had the unique opportunity to participate in red carpet interviews led by media personalities such as Desirae L. Benson from Sheen Magazine, Dr. Moshe Lewis from The Music and Medicine Show , and journalists from The Los Angeles Tribune.Reflecting on the night, Nim Stant, founder of the International Impact Book Awards, shared her heartfelt appreciation: “Reflecting on the International Impact Book Awards gala, I’m filled with gratitude for everything that made this night unforgettable. The months of hard work, dedication, and planning came together to create a truly magical evening for our award-winning authors. Watching each of them take the stage, witnessing the passion and relentless effort that brought their stories to life— it’s an experience that exceeded every expectation I had.“My vision for this platform has always been to honor authors and ensure they feel seen, appreciated, and celebrated. This event is a testament to that vision, showing each author that their voice matters, that their work has a place in the world, and that they are building a lasting legacy.“And yet, this is only the beginning of our journey. Next year, we’re dreaming even bigger, planning a grand gala in Hollywood. We’re excited to bridge worlds, bringing together celebrated authors and our new award-winning authors to share insights and elevate their stories on a larger stage. It’s an incredible path forward, and I can’t wait to see where it leads us all.”Reflecting on the inspiring evening, the International Impact Book Awards proved not only to be a night of celebration but a profound gathering of creative minds, each united by a shared purpose—to inspire and uplift through storytelling. With each author who took the stage, a new chapter was written, one filled with hope, resilience, and the power of words to make a lasting difference. As the journey continues, the awards remain dedicated to recognizing authors’ hard work and dreams, forging a community that celebrates impactful stories from around the globe.About the International Impact Book Awards:The International Impact Book Awards is a premier program dedicated to celebrating the remarkable achievements of authors worldwide. With a mission to recognize literary excellence and support authors in reaching broader audiences, the awards program offers more than a moment of recognition—it fosters a lifelong community devoted to the success and growth of its authors.The International Impact Book Awards honor work across diverse fields, welcoming self-published and traditionally published authors alike. This platform exists to ensure impactful stories find their deserved place in the world, championing books that resonate deeply with readers around the globe.For media inquiries, please contact:Publicist | Desirae L. Benson | DesiraeBBB@gmail.comPhotography Credit: Darius Wesley/Travel Photographer###

