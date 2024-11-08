Lottery’s October Transfer Nearly $9 Million

Proceeds earmarked for roads, bridges, education

Jackson, Miss. – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation has transferred $8,949,720.34 in net proceeds from October 2024 to the State of Mississippi Lottery Proceeds Fund.

This transfer is part of the corporation’s ongoing commitment to funding road and bridge projects throughout the state and the Education Enhancement Fund as outlined in the Alyce G. Clarke Mississippi Lottery Law. The first $80 million goes to Mississippi Department of Transportation projects; proceeds exceeding $80 million are earmarked for the Education Enhancement Fund.

Mississippi Lottery Celebrates 5th Anniversary

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation remains committed to maximizing its contributions to the Lottery Proceeds Fund, ensuring that every dollar raised helps build a brighter future for Mississippi. Since its first day of sales Nov. 25, 2019, the Mississippi Lottery has transferred more than $615.2 million to the state.

The Mississippi Lottery kicked off its anniversary month with the release of the $20 “My Lottery Dream Home” scratch-off ticket, a game packed with prizes, including a $1 million 2nd Chance Promotion drawing and a special Bonus Promotion tied to the game. The November rollout of new scratch-off games also includes a $5 “5 Times the Joy” ticket with a top prize of $100,000 and a $2 “High Roller” ticket with a top prize of $20,000. Visit the lottery website at www.mslottery.com to learn more about our games and promotions.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Mega Million’s® jackpot is $334 million, with a cash value of $155.7 million. Lotto America’s® jackpot is $14.08 million, with a cash value of $6.64 million. The jackpot for Mississippi Match 5®, which draws daily, is worth $83,000. Saturday’s Powerball® jackpot is an annuitized $92 million, with a cash value of $43.4 million.

MY LOTTERY DREAM HOME and all related elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Discovery or its subsidiaries and affiliates.

