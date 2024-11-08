Build a bluebird box at MDC's Twin Pines Center on Nov. 23

Body

WINONA, Mo. – The eastern bluebird is more than the official state bird of Missouri – it’s one of the favorite birds of Missourians across the state.

People who want to learn more about bluebirds and other cavity-nesting birds should plan to attend the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program “Cavity Nesters: Build Your Own Nesting Box” Nov. 23 at Twin Pines Conservation Education Center. This free program will be 10-11 a.m. and is suggested for ages 8 and up. MDC’s Twin Pines Center is located at 20086 Highway 60 in Shannon County just east of Winona. Registration for this program is available at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/202967

At the Nov. 23 program, MDC Naturalist Wendy Lott will talk about some of the common cavity-nesting birds found in Missouri. People will also have an opportunity to build and take home a nest box for one of Missouri’s best-known cavity-nesters – the eastern bluebird. The eastern bluebird begins nesting in Missouri in February and early March.

All materials and tools for building the bluebird boxes will be provided at the Nov. 23 program.

People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Twin Pines Conservation Education Center by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from Twin Pines can call 573-325-1381.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.