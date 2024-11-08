EU extends military assistance mission in support of Ukraine

Today, the EU decided to extend the European Union Military Assistance Mission (EUMAM) Ukraine. The Mission strengthens Ukraine’s capability to defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty, and will now be extended by two years.

“EUMAM Ukraine is a key element of the EU’s military support to Ukraine. Today’s decision is a manifestation of the EU’s continued long-term support,” says Minister for Foreign Affairs Maria Malmer Stenergard.

EUMAM Ukraine provides both basic and specialised training for Ukrainian conscripts. The training is provided in the EU. Under the terms of today’s decision, the mission will be extended until 15 November 2026 and EUMAM Ukraine and the NATO Security and Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU) will be able to work more closely together and share information.

Sweden is a driving force in strengthening EU support to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia, with the aim of restricting Russia’s revenues and military capability.