Theta Lake Unveils 100+ New Capabilities, Including Dozens of Industry-Firsts, to its Award-Winning Digital Communications Governance and Archiving Platform

New Releases Deliver Compliance Innovations in Record Keeping Reconciliation, AI Coverage, Mobile Voice, Mobile Messaging, Language Code Switching, Measurable False Positive Reduction, Repeatable Custom Detection Implementation, and More

Theta Lake, Inc., a multi-award winning leader of Digital Communications Governance and Archiving (DCGA) solutions, today announced it has added dozens of industry-first capabilities to the Theta Lake Risk and Compliance Suite, further extending its leadership in delivering a unified and full-featured DCGA solution.With over 85% of firms surveyed using four or more Unified Communication and Collaboration (UCC) tools according to Theta Lake's sixth annual Digital Communications Governance, Archiving, Compliance and Security Report, adapting the siloes of legacy email archiving or voice recording platforms to adhere to today's regulatory concerns is challenging. Often it causes those firms to restrict and impair modern UCC features within chat, voice, meetings, whiteboards, and others. Disabling those features creates the very drivers for end-users to increase usage of better featured off-channel communication tools that have resulted in another year of record-breaking fines for more than 70 firms across the financial services industry with total fines exceeding $4B.Theta Lake’s vision and mission from day one is delivering a unified DCGA platform across all workplace communication tools that solves the dilemma and limitations of siloed electronic communications (eComms) archives and compliance voice recording with full support for all of the content types and modalities used across channels. That vision extends to providing a unified DCGA platform across capture, archiving, search, supervision, and surveillance with innovations to drive real response to compliance issues and deliver better compliance outcomes. It also empowers customers with an adoption path that allows them to deploy, achieve value and improve DCGA performance in days and not years of data extraction, lengthy migration, and overworked custom and fragile detection model implementation. That vision and mission is embodied in the three key functional areas of the Theta Lake Compliance and Risk Suite for Unified Capture Unified Search , and Proactive Compliance Unified Capture allows customers to adopt any communication tool, any feature of those tools, and any modality quickly, without changing their existing compliance tools and processes, delivering quick ROI and productivity gains for UCC tools, reduced off-channel communications, better reconciliation and proof of record keeping and more.- Over 65 innovations were released for Unified Capture including over 25 new content and modality types, over 15 new certified capture integrations, six major new reconciliation and UCC controls monitoring features and more. Highlight capabilities include capture for Zoom AI Meeting Companion; Verizon SMS & MMS; Beta for Workvivo; Saphyre Chat; TradeWeb; visual content and audit logs for whiteboards; omnichannel social and mobile messaging app capture for RingCentral CX; any-mode content capture for LinkedIn; Selective media capture for Zoom Phone; Reconciliation data flow monitoring; Reconciliation trend dashboard; UCC configuration drift and capture health monitoring; Media type capture reporting; and more.Unified Search empowers customers to move to a store-and-forward mode for captured content or use a fully audit-trail standard and 17a-4 compliant archive for any media type. In addition, it comes with instant search and full replay for chat over timelines, audio (meetings, cloud phone, voicemail, and carrier calls), email, video, SMS, mobile messaging, and unified views combining conversations that cross all channels and mediums in a combined view. This includes the ability to use store-and-forward with existing archives with integrated access to Theta Lake Unified Search and replay capabilities from heritage archives of record. All of this creates exponential efficiencies for reviewers with speed and context.- Over 40 innovations were released for Unified Search and Storage with highlights including on-demand translation and extended image navigation in conversation views; AI-based image summarization captioning; AI summarization of multi-channel conversations over multiple communication tools; advanced retention management and migration for legal hold retention; new contextual views for extended UCC media types; context-based search filters; graph relationship views of a participant and all the conversations they are having with other individuals; advanced and simple search options; quick review from search; on-demand translation in search; advanced search query builder; and more.Proactive Compliance improvements include the ability to accurately detect risks and items of interest while reducing time-wasting false positives. That improved effectiveness in detection is paired with assisted workflow and review to help compliance teams more quickly handle review workloads. Beyond the patented innovations in traditional detect and review modes, Theta Lake adjusts the paradigm with industry-first abilities to remediate content and enforce controls on communications with evidentiary reports of best action to dramatically improve ‘closing-the-loop’ on detection through to response and outcome improvement.- Over 30 innovations were released for Proactive Compliance with highlights including innovations for multilingual detections to find Material Non-Public Information (MNPI), Bribery, Customer Complaints, Off-Channel communications, and more; detection of AI Notetakers in communications; detection coverage for analyzing AI summaries; Theta Lake Compliance Advisor summarization options for conversations and detections in and across records; Clear Detection eliminating only false positive repeat detections in email and UCC conversations once an item has been flagged unless the item continues to pose a risk like Payment Card Information (PCI) or Personally Identifiable Information (PII); Code-switching coverage for multi-language conversations; reviewer annotation and logging for on-demand translation; explainability reporting; compound custom detection rule builder includes any combination with extended search query builder, search filters, and classifiers; and more.“Our latest release further strengthens Theta Lake’s Digital Communications Governance and Archiving capabilities, making the Theta Lake suite by far the most powerful solution to help organizations ensure compliance without sacrificing productivity,” said Dan Nadir, Chief Product Officer, Theta Lake. “It allows compliance-driven firms to maintain and streamline compliance across more text, audio and video modalities than any other solution, and has been validated by our customers and well-known industry leaders.”"Enabling us to move quickly to first improve our communication capture for new UCC tools with low disruption to our existing compliance systems helped us get on the path to modernize everything faster," said John Leeming, Senior Vice President & CCO, JL Bainbridge. "Theta Lake allowed us to capture communications from our UCC tools more quickly and then gave us a path to consolidate and unify our archiving, voice recording, search, and supervision. That phased approach to move to the newer Gartner concept of DCGA helped us move more quickly than trying to do a full replacement in one step."“The new workplace powered by Unified Communication and Collaboration tools is driving a need for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving (DCGA) that can cover all of the channels and features of UCC in one place,” said Zeus Kerravala, founder and Principal Analyst, ZK Research. “The ability for Theta Lake to provide a truly unified DCGA suite that allows customers to deploy compliance quickly and incrementally with intelligent alignment to use cases, gives customers a great path to mitigate risks and safeguard themselves from legal and compliance issues before they arise while getting more value out of UCC and DCGA.”Theta Lake will be featuring its latest release features this fall at XLoD London November 13 and 14. For more information, visit our website: https://thetalake.com/theta-lake-product-portfolio/ About Theta Lake:Theta Lake’s multi-award winning product suite provides patented compliance and security for modern collaboration platforms, utilizing more than 100 frictionless partner integrations that include Zoom, RingCentral, Microsoft Teams, Webex by Cisco, Slack, Asana, Movius, Mural and more. Theta Lake can capture, act as a unified archive connector across modalities for pre-existing archives of record, and/or act as a completely unified archive for all eComms, aComms (voice), vComms (video and images), and more. In addition to comprehensive capture and archiving, Theta Lake enables unified search and full replay across all modalities and content types including full conversation views across meshed UCC tools and media types. With unified visibility, customers can more successfully implement proactive compliance using patented ML and AI to detect regulatory, privacy, and security risks in communications. Visit us at ThetaLake.com; LinkedIn; or X @thetalake.

