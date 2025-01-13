Theta Lake Named a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving Solutions

Company Positioned in the Visionaries Quadrant Based on its Vision and Execution

We believe our recognition in the Magic Quadrant report further validates our mission to build a DCGA platform that addresses the governance needs of the modern workplace.” — Devin Redmond, Co-Founder & CEO, Theta Lake

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Theta Lake, Inc., a multi-award winning leader of Digital Communications Governance and Archiving (DCGA) solutions, today announced it has been named a Visionary in the inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving Solutions. The new Gartner report provides a detailed overview of the Digital Communications Governance and Archiving market and evaluates vendors on their Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.According to Gartner, “Enterprise organizations face a growing number of regulatory mandates, such as the Financial Industry Regulation Authority (FINRA), Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). In addition, they must adhere to corporate governance guidelines, such as proper employee conduct and handling of sensitive data, in the use of digital communication tools. The DCGA market aligns to vendors that develop archive and platform-integrated solutions, which capture and analyze communication channels, and those that solely develop communication connectors to a variety of communication tools used by enterprises. Organizations utilize DCGA solutions to proactively manage and collect communication content.”DCGA enables consistent policy management, enforcement and reporting capabilities for the variety of communication tools that employees use. Key capabilities include capture, archiving, data retention, surveillance, supervision, behavioral analytics, auditing and e-discovery. The DCGA market represents an evolution from the legacy Enterprise Information Archiving segment, which was largely driven by eComms archiving requirements for email, file and chat messages. Today’s DCGA solutions must be able to deliver compliance for textual, audio and visual communications to support today’s popular Unified Communication and Collaboration (UCC) platforms.The Theta Lake Compliance and Risk Suite delivers a durable and future-proof approach towards Digital Communications Governance and Archiving built to evolve and address both current and future communications compliance challenges. Today, Theta Lake is the only DCGA provider that offers a seamless and modular approach towards addressing compliance gaps across capture, archiving, data retention, surveillance, supervision, behavioral analytics, auditing and e-discovery.“We believe our recognition in the Magic Quadrant report further validates our mission to build a DCGA platform that addresses the governance needs of the modern workplace while improving collaboration capabilities, reducing off-channel communications, reducing the TCO of archiving infrastructure, increasing the efficiency of compliance teams, and improving compliance outcomes,” said Devin Redmond, Co-Founder and CEO, Theta Lake.Theta Lake recently announced hundreds of new capabilities for the Theta Lake Compliance and Risk Suite across capture, reconciliation, search, discovery, archiving, storage, supervision, surveillance and proactive compliance. Those capabilities spanned compliance innovations for voice, call recording, transcription, translation, code-switching languages, mobile SMS, mobile messaging, mobile voice, whiteboards, and social media. In addition, there were numerous other improvements and innovations for eComms compliance detections; GenAI usage detection with capture, three layers of reconciliation for recordkeeping, UCC controls configuration drift monitoring, GenAI summarization for compliance reviewers, customer-owned storage for archiving, and much more.Theta Lake has a 100% recommendation score on Gartner Peer Insights™ . The company also won 2024’s Best Compliance Product for Unified Communications from UC Today, was recently recognized as a top start-up in the risk space in Fortune’s Cyber 60 list, and was announced as the infrastructure for Zoom’s built-in compliance, archive and DLP solution, Zoom Compliance Manager, Powered by Theta Lake.Download a copy of the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving Solutions here Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving Solutions, Michael Hoeck, Jeffrey Hewitt, Rizvan Hussain, 8 January 2025GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, MAGIC QUADRANT and PEER INSIGHTS are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About Theta Lake:Theta Lake’s multi-award winning product suite provides patented compliance and security for modern collaboration platforms, utilizing more than 100 frictionless partner integrations that include Zoom, RingCentral, Microsoft Teams, Webex by Cisco, Slack, Asana, Movius, Mural and more. Theta Lake can capture, act as a unified archive connector across modalities for pre-existing archives of record, and/or act as a completely unified archive for all eComms, aComms (voice), vComms (video and images), and more. In addition to comprehensive capture and archiving, Theta Lake enables unified search and full replay across all modalities and content types including full conversation views across meshed UCC tools and media types. With unified visibility, customers can more successfully implement proactive compliance using patented ML and AI to detect regulatory, privacy, and security risks in communications. Visit us at ThetaLake.com; LinkedIn; or X @thetalake.

