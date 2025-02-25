Theta Lake Introduces Theta Lake as a Platform & Suite of APIs

Company Evolves from DCGA Application to DCGA Infrastructure with Open APIs for Observability, Monitoring, Import, Capture, Identity, Search, Discovery, Export, AI, and Big Data Analytics

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Theta Lake, Inc., a multi-award winning leader of Digital Communications Governance and Archiving (DCGA) solutions, and a Visionary in the inaugural GartnerMagic Quadrant for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving Solutions, today announced Theta Lake as a Platform. This new platform approach enables organizations to utilize Theta Lake’s visionary infrastructure position for collecting, storing, and analyzing the broadest set of modern communication and collaboration data by accessing that infrastructure via APIs for use with countless business critical applications.Customers rightfully expect to have leverage across their IT infrastructure and use their tooling to gain efficiencies and resiliency in their operations; achieve lower costs through automation; and gain more ability to enrich and use their own data without restrictions. The closed and proprietary nature of the typical DCGA solution, some multiple decades old, prevents customers from using their investments in observability, alerting, identity management, internally developed collaboration tools, emerging UCC tools, and worse restricts access to the customers communication and collaboration data. In certain cases it is the pure limitations of older DCGA architectures and approaches, and in other scenarios it is about intentionally reducing visibility into potential lapses of SLAs, monetizing data usage, or preventing customer attrition / independence.In contrast, Theta Lake believes that to be part of customer environments, the Theta Lake solution should be an open DCGA infrastructure for customers to leverage to gain efficiency, reliability, and provability in DCGA as well as achieve more ROI from their own data.This platform approach is backed by a production-ready API infrastructure in use by customers and partners globally across more than 8 countries with use cases including:- Observability and monitoring of the Theta Lake platform to validate operational behavior and availability with tools ranging across Grafana, Dynatrace, PagerDuty, and more- Reconciliation of record capture, retention, and / or 3rd party delivery via APIs for in-house customer tools or 3rd party monitoring suites beyond the Theta Lake application suite’s dashboards and built-in reports- Capture and consumption of communications and data from custom or proprietary apps built or maintained by internal IT or customers’ development partner resources- Capture and consumption of communication and collaboration content from 3rd party software developers via standardized integration framework- Data import and migration of any medium or data type from 3rd party archives, storage systems, recorders, and collaboration tools via standardized interfaces with observability- User provisioning and identity management mapping and automation with tools like AD, Kerberos, Okta, Ping Identity, and more- Search APIs to query any comms or related meta data and data enrichment of any content in Theta Lake- Support for automated API level Legal Hold and eDiscovery integrations like Relativity, Exterro, and more- SIEM and XDR support for event, information, detection, and response integrations like Splunk, Exabeam, SentinelOne and more- Import and validation of existing customer lexicon and related rules based detections- Import for customer developed and curated ML and AI models- API endpoints for accessing and / or exporting of data and meta data for 3rd party tools, analytics, and AI initiatives from custom data science to analytics suites like Databricks- …And moreAll of these capabilities currently in production, in use across the globe, are designed to help customers, partners, and 3rd party software developers better operationalize, increase data coverage, and create more data independence for digital communications governance and archiving with Theta Lake.“Some of the best names in wealth management use Fynancial to drive more opportunities through more meaningful conversations,” said Tom Fields, CEO of Fynancial. “Trust is the foundation of every relationship in the financial industry, and you build trust by having more conversations through a compliant and secure channel that captures your client’s attention. By leveraging Theta Lake as a Platform, we’ve embedded advanced compliance capabilities directly into Fynancial. This integration allows us to meet the stringent needs of regulated users while providing a seamless, secure, and engaging experience for both advisors and clients. This partnership enables us to offer advisors and their clients peace of mind, knowing their communications are not only secure but fully compliant with industry requirements.”Further, this news comes off the additional recognition where Theta Lake was in the top 4 of 14 vendors across all 5 Use Cases in the 2025 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving (DCGA) Solutions with the highest score in 3 of the 5 use cases. The APIs’ capabilities align to all of the evaluated use cases, and more, representing an open platform designed to help customers on their DCGA modernization journey. A journey to increase business value, reduce the TCO and cost of compliance infrastructure while reducing risk by improving compliance outcomes.”Our platform and its APIs back our proven approach for customers to modernize their DCGA infrastructure,” said Jacob Christensen, Director Platform and API Engineering, Theta Lake. “That combined product feature set and open API approach allows customers to unify the capture of any UCC content across all channels; add consistency and reliability in formats and handling; add reconciliation and provability in record-keeping. Starting there fixes the upstream data problem without having to undergo painstaking change to downstream archives and pre-existing processes.""From there, customers have product features as well as APIs to search all of that unified, standardized, and normalized data," said Garth Landers, Director Global Product Marketing, Theta Lake. “That API is part of our investigation functionality, and we received the number 1 score in the Investigations use case in the 2025 GartnerCritical Capabilities for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving. Our approach to archiving including open APIs also provides customer options to improve TCO by unifying compliant retention and archiving stores while creating data independence. We received the second highest score for Archiving and Retention in the 2025 GartnerCritical Capabilities for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving Use Case.""With that unification of data comes opportunities to enrich that data with Theta Lake’s application and analytics insights as well as API driven import of customer analytics of any kind," added Dan Nadir, Chief Product Officer, Theta Lake. "Customers can not only use those insights and the data in the Theta Lake application suite, but customers also have the full ability to have that data in their own cloud storage or extract that data from Theta Lake using APIs for increased value, regulatory compliance, analytics insights, and the ability to improve compliance outcomes. That is part of the feature set from our product through to the underlying APIs, and we scored the highest for both the Regulatory Compliance and Internal Analytics and Insights Use Cases in the 2025 GartnerCritical Capabilities for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving”In addition to an open platform with rich, standardized, and documented APIs, Theta Lake also provides full transparency into the security and privacy architecture of its system and platform, which are all available via the Theta Lake Trust Center To learn more about Theta Lake as a Platform including visibility into our standardized formats, endpoints, and examples visit our site About Theta Lake:Theta Lake’s multi-award winning product suite provides patented compliance and security for modern collaboration platforms, enabling limitless integrations to unify the capture of any UCC platform across all channels. Major integrations include Zoom, RingCentral, Microsoft Teams, Webex by Cisco, Slack, Asana, Movius, Mural and more. Theta Lake can capture, act as a unified archive connector across modalities for pre-existing archives of record, and/or act as a completely unified archive for all eComms, aComms (voice), vComms (video and images), and more. In addition to comprehensive capture and archiving, Theta Lake enables unified search and full replay across all modalities and content types including full conversation views across meshed UCC tools and media types. With unified visibility, customers can more successfully implement proactive compliance using patented ML and AI to detect regulatory, privacy, and security risks in communications. Visit us at ThetaLake.com; LinkedIn; or X @thetalake.

