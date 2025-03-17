Theta Lake Enhances Product Suite with Pioneering Capabilities Spanning All Digital Communications Governance & Archiving Use Cases

New Releases Deliver Compliance Innovations for DCGA as a Platform; Coverage for Workvivo by Zoom; Real-Time User Governance in MS Teams; Advancements in AI Explainability, BYO AI, AI Translation and Summarization of Multi-Modal Conversations & More

...that Theta Lake is available as a platform, driven by APIs, that make it an integrated component of customer’s IT and communications infrastructure is a breakthrough for what DCGA means to UCC” — Zeus Kerravala, founder and Principal Analyst at ZK Research

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Theta Lake, Inc., a multi-award winner for unified communications and collaboration compliance as well as a recognized Visionary in the GartnerMagic Quadrant™ for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving Solutions and ranked in the top 4 of all 5 use cases, including #1 rankings in three - Regulatory Compliance, Internal Analytics and Insights, and Investigations in the GartnerCritical Capabilities for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving Solutions, today announced it has added numerous industry-first capabilities to the Theta Lake Risk and Compliance Suite, further delivering a unified and full-featured DCGA solution.These new innovations come off of the recent announcement of Theta Lake as a Platform , which evolves Theta Lake from a DCGA application to DCGA infrastructure with open APIs for observability, monitoring, import, capture, identity, search, discovery, export, AI, and big data analytics, and the company has continued to deliver a broad spectrum of capabilities that enable adoption of Unified Communications & Collaboration tools.Theta Lake’s unified DCGA platform includes three distinct modules, Unified Capture, Unified Search & Archiving, and Proactive Compliance, each covering capabilities outlined in the Gartner️ Critical Capabilities for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving Solutions. Each Theta Lake module and capability area is designed to help customers on a journey to modernize DCGA, improve workplace capabilities, manage compliance change, improve total cost of ownership, and reduce risk. Just a few of the recent capability and feature innovations include:Innovations for Unified Capture and the ability for customers to compliantly adopt any communication tool and feature with full capture and reconciliation include:- Support for Workvivo by Zoom: With the ongoing shift to digital collaboration first workplaces comes the need to provide capture and governance. Theta Lake’s industry-first support for the leader in digital workplace experience, Workvivo, begins with capturing and retaining key user interactions, with automated capture of updates, comments, and attachments with a proven 4 step click-through to enable DCGA coverage.- Support for Verizon Upstream Reconciliation, this notable enhancement available in the Theta Lake reconciliation dashboard, reconciliation reports, and via the Theta Lake API, enables compliance IT and Compliance Review teams to validate SMS record capture and recordkeeping with Theta Lake is aligned with those records generated by Verizon SMS, ensuring the quality and completeness of data for audit and reporting.- Microsoft Teams Calling Capture of Call Records and Logs supports the capture of both log records for calls and meetings in addition to the full recordings, allowing Compliance Review personnel the option to review the full content or to simply monitor user activity for calls and meetings, including calls (outbound, inbound, answered, not answered, PSTN) and meetings, offering a clear audit trail of communications – without the need to review hours of recordings and giving options to improve effectiveness and efficiency while also ensuring the quality and completeness of data needed for supervisory operations.In addition to the aforementioned marquee highlights for Unified Capture, additional capabilities made available include: more than 3 significant enhancements for Zoom eComms Capture including new Zoom transcript capture options and coverage for visual animation content in chat; enhanced support for the Microsoft Teams Recorder - allowing specific users to pause or stop their compliance recording with full logging and auditing; new Microsoft Teams Chat features for file and deleted file coverage as well as new Microsoft SharePoint Survey capture features; PST capture and ingestion via AWS S3; LinkedIn capture enhancements for company pages; new Slack capture innovations for Canvases and additional native format support; enhanced Box support for invites and shares; enhanced routing and capture handling for email; enhanced language coverage for voice and translation coverage for reviewers; multiple new import and export tools; and updates to the Theta Lake API platform and endpoints for capture and reconciliation related features.Innovations for Unified Search and Archiving, which empowers customers to move to a store-and-forward mode for captured content or use a fully audit-trail standard and 17a-4 compliant archive for any media type, with instant search for efficient investigations across any Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) modality include:- Unified Conversation Replay with AI Summarization expands the easy-to-navigate unified investigations view of a conversation that spans any tool and modality to offer the additional capability to summarize those multi-tool and multi-mode conversations. That summary can add additional investigation efficiency to conversations that span days over multiple communication tools and types with a summary describing the conversation over time with individual summaries of the parts of the conversation, key points of the conversation over time, and major topics of the conversation over time. This innovative and industry-first capability delivered in a patented format makes it easier to quickly navigate content and accurately make determinations about the context of high volume, multi-modal conversations that can span multiple platforms.- Multiple enhancements to Chat Navigation and Investigation for native views of Slack and standardized natural views across all chat platforms. This builds on Theta Lake’s industry-first capabilities to make any chat platform easy to navigate and efficient across their full timelines as channels, teams, or 1:1 direct chats; this includes summarization capabilities just for the chat component of conversations.Over 20 additions to Investigation capabilities across search filters, searchable metadata, unified identity mapping & management, and more including business context for internal versus external identities, advanced coverage for searching Bloomberg content and conversations, mapping phone numbers to IDs, adding meeting (call, chat, or video) room data to search filters and much more. Theta Lake scored #1 in the Investigations Use Case for the GartnerCritical Capabilities for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving Solutions, and these new features add to those capabilities.Innovations for Proactive Compliance, which offers regulatory compliance, surveillance, AI analytics, and User Governance capabilities to detect and reduce risks while improving compliance outcomes include:- AI Detection Explainability Rationale & Annotation: Theta Lake’s patented Compliance Advisor feature designed to help reviewers navigate AI analytic detections and insights now includes the ability to click through to a detailed explanation of the analytic and why it triggered a detection, with the ability to add that explanation directly to the review record for logging and auditing purposes with audit and AI oversight teams including the capability to provide secure, private training feedback to the analytic. This is a new highlight for Internal Analytics and Insights that builds on the capabilities where Theta Lake previously scored #1 in the Investigations Use Case in the GartnerCritical Capabilities for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving Solutions.- Real-time End User and Company Policy Notification for Microsoft Teams is a User Governance capability that supports automatic and real-time insertion of policy notifications or disclaimers to participants in Microsoft Teams directly into meetings, group chats, and one-to-one conversations based on identities and groups. This is a critical example of real-time User Governance, designed to reduce risks in conversations by guiding participants on conduct and regulatory rules in Microsoft Teams conversations while also providing proof of policy notification and disclaimed content in the records themselves available for search and evidence for regulators / auditors.- Message Remediation an existing User Governance feature that revolutionizes traditional reactive alert and manual corrective processes of typical DCGA solutions with the ability for compliance, legal, HR, and security staff to automatically remove problematic content from the actual chat platforms; replace it with notification, policy acknowledgment, and training content; and capture the activity chain for audit and proof of next best action is now extended to cover Zoom Team Chat in addition to Slack, Microsoft Teams Chat, and Cisco Webex. This improves effectiveness and efficiency in reducing risk, remediating sensitive data exposure, and improving compliance outcomes.In addition to these marquee highlights, over a dozen capability innovations were added to the Proactive Compliance module including additions to Theta Lake’s patented review workspace with user-driven layout customization; metadata, participant and record information summarization; large content queue handling with a new “card view” and bulk review options; new parallel review workflow options to operate multiple workflows on distinct compliance, conduct, and security policies on the same content in parallel; and classification audit reporting enhancements to increase built-in efficacy validation with new validate and on-demand reprocessing into workflow for escalations and training. All of these innovations are designed to drive efficiencies for small or large review teams, drive more effectiveness in detection, and improve handling of compliance, conduct, or security issues in digital communications.“Our latest release advances Theta Lake’s Digital Communications Governance and Archiving capabilities across all modules and the five critical capability use cases of archive and retention, regulatory compliance, investigations, internal analytics and insights, and user governance,” said Dan Nadir, Chief Product Officer, Theta Lake. “Further, our unified platform with a full API allows customers to consume Theta Lake capabilities more quickly with less friction and less change required to pre-existing archives, tooling, and processes. That ability to add value and capabilities more quickly while building towards better compliance TCO, efficiency, and effectiveness is something we’ve proven with hundreds of customers over the last few years. What’s more, it builds our customers a path to get more leverage and independence for their own data.”“The news that Theta Lake is available as a platform, driven by APIs, that make it an integrated component of customer’s IT and communications infrastructure is a breakthrough for what DCGA means to UCC” said Zeus Kerravala, founder and Principal Analyst at ZK Research, “This means organizations can more easily consume, leverage and govern the communications generated by UCC that drives the digital workplace, making Theta Lake an essential part of the organization. That Theta Lake now supports Workvivo, a leading employee engagement platform, is another continued example of their commitment to helping organizations adopt in demand applications compliantly and securely.”Theta Lake will be featuring its latest release features this week at Enterprise Connect in Orlando FL. For more information, visit our website About Theta Lake:Theta Lake’s multi-award winning product suite provides patented compliance and security for modern collaboration platforms, enabling limitless integrations to unify the capture of any UCC platform across all channels. Major integrations include Zoom, RingCentral, Microsoft Teams, Webex by Cisco, Slack, Asana, Movius, Mural and more. Theta Lake can capture, act as a unified archive connector across modalities for pre-existing archives of record, and/or act as a completely unified archive for all eComms, aComms (voice), vComms (video and images), and more. In addition to comprehensive capture and archiving, Theta Lake enables unified search and full replay across all modalities and content types including full conversation views across meshed UCC tools and media types. With unified visibility, customers can more successfully implement proactive compliance using patented ML and AI to detect regulatory, privacy, and security risks in communications. Visit us at ThetaLake.com; LinkedIn; or X @thetalake.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.