Maine DOE Update – November 8, 2024
From the Maine Department of Education
News & Updates
The Maine Department of Education Opens New Outdoor Learning Pavilion on Mackworth Island
On Wednesday, Nov. 6, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) unveiled the Maine Outdoor Learning Pavilion on Mackworth Island, marking another milestone in the push to combat pandemic-related learning loss through outdoor education. | More
Submit a T-Shirt Design to Represent the 2025 Maine Winter Classic!
The Maine Learning Technology Initiative (MLTI), through the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Office of Teaching and Learning, is excited to announce a T-shirt design competition for the Maine Winter Classic, MLTI’s virtual statewide student conference. This contest is open to all students in MLTI schools. | More
Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories
Deering High School Hosts French, Gabonese, and Central African Ambassadors in Celebration of Global Education and Cultural Exchange
On Oct. 25, 2024, Deering High School in Portland welcomed a distinguished delegation of international leaders, including Laurent Bili, French Ambassador to the United States; Noël Nelson Messone, Ambassador of the Gabonese Republic to the United States; and Martial Ndoubou, Ambassador of the Central African Republic to the United States. This event was made possible through a partnership with the French Institute for Culture and Education, whose Education and Cultural Project Manager, Marceau Crespo de Nogueira, invited schools in Maine to participate in this unique cultural exchange. | More
Submit good news to the Maine Department of Education here.
Professional Learning/Training Opportunities
Boosting Content Knowledge with Readers’ Theater: Creating Engaging, Leveled Texts Using AI
Join Maine Department of Education (DOE) Arts Integration Teacher Leader Fellow Joshua Chard for an insightful webinar on leveraging readers’ theater to build reading fluency and increase content knowledge in the classroom. This session is perfect for educators looking to incorporate expressive reading to improve students’ oral fluency, comprehension, and confidence. | More
Informational Webinar About the Celebrating Rural Maine Project
Join the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Office of Teaching and Learning Interdisciplinary Instruction team for a 60-minute informational webinar about the Celebrating Rural Maine project. It’s scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. via Zoom. Educators from grades pre-K-12 are welcome to attend. | More
View the Maine Department of Education’s Events Calendar here.
Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:
Legal Disclaimer:
