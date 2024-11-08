Maine DOE Update – November 8, 2024

From the Maine Department of Education

News & Updates

The Maine Department of Education Opens New Outdoor Learning Pavilion on Mackworth Island

On Wednesday, Nov. 6, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) unveiled the Maine Outdoor Learning Pavilion on Mackworth Island, marking another milestone in the push to combat pandemic-related learning loss through outdoor education. | More

Submit a T-Shirt Design to Represent the 2025 Maine Winter Classic!

The Maine Learning Technology Initiative (MLTI), through the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Office of Teaching and Learning, is excited to announce a T-shirt design competition for the Maine Winter Classic, MLTI’s virtual statewide student conference. This contest is open to all students in MLTI schools. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Deering High School Hosts French, Gabonese, and Central African Ambassadors in Celebration of Global Education and Cultural Exchange

On Oct. 25, 2024, Deering High School in Portland welcomed a distinguished delegation of international leaders, including Laurent Bili, French Ambassador to the United States; Noël Nelson Messone, Ambassador of the Gabonese Republic to the United States; and Martial Ndoubou, Ambassador of the Central African Republic to the United States. This event was made possible through a partnership with the French Institute for Culture and Education, whose Education and Cultural Project Manager, Marceau Crespo de Nogueira, invited schools in Maine to participate in this unique cultural exchange. | More

Submit good news to the Maine Department of Education here.

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

Boosting Content Knowledge with Readers’ Theater: Creating Engaging, Leveled Texts Using AI

Join Maine Department of Education (DOE) Arts Integration Teacher Leader Fellow Joshua Chard for an insightful webinar on leveraging readers’ theater to build reading fluency and increase content knowledge in the classroom. This session is perfect for educators looking to incorporate expressive reading to improve students’ oral fluency, comprehension, and confidence. | More

Informational Webinar About the Celebrating Rural Maine Project

Join the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Office of Teaching and Learning Interdisciplinary Instruction team for a 60-minute informational webinar about the Celebrating Rural Maine project. It’s scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. via Zoom. Educators from grades pre-K-12 are welcome to attend. | More

View the Maine Department of Education’s Events Calendar here.

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

Find education-related jobs in Maine.