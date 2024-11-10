D-Central Launches DIY Bitcoin Heater Kits for Miners to Repurpose Existing Mining Rigs and Offset Heating Costs

Antminer Loki Rig Mods with APW3 Side Hodler

D-Central empowers individuals to harness the heat of Bitcoin mining at home with new DIY kits, to reduce heating expenses while supporting Bitcoin network

LAVAL, QC, CANADA, November 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- D-Central Technologies, Canada's leading provider of Bitcoin mining repair and hardware solutions, is transforming how miners can utilize their equipment. The company has recently launched a series of innovative DIY Bitcoin mining heater kits , designed to empower miners with older units like the Antminer S9 and S19 models to repurpose their hardware for dual-use as heating solutions. This unique approach enables miners to convert otherwise idle or decommissioned units into efficient, money-saving heaters, turning a once costly piece of hardware into an essential household device. With a significant investment in their 3D printing capabilities, D-Central Technologies is set to meet the needs of the modern miner seeking to cut heating expenses while still contributing to the Bitcoin network.This move addresses a key issue for Bitcoin miners: as technology advances and newer, more powerful units like the Antminer S21 series emerge, many miners face the challenge of what to do with older models that are no longer profitable in high-cost hosting setups. Hosting facilities often transition to these latest units, and the costs of hosting, combined with rising electricity rates, can make it difficult for miners to justify running older equipment purely for Bitcoin production. However, by turning these units into dual-purpose devices that function as both a heater and a miner, D-Central's DIY kits unlock new possibilities for miners who want to maximize their investment in hardware without shouldering the full costs of traditional heating.The DIY Bitcoin heater kits come at a time when energy efficiency and sustainability are at the forefront of both consumer and business concerns. With energy rates reaching as high as $0.19 per kWh in many regions, heating is no small expense. D-Central’s DIY kits provide an opportunity for miners to repurpose their equipment, saving on heating costs without abandoning mining. Each kit allows a standard ASIC mining unit, whether it’s an Antminer S9, S17, or S19, to become a heat source, leveraging the substantial warmth these devices produce during operation. This provides miners with the added benefit of warmth while allowing them to continue mining on a smaller scale, at home, with the potential to offset heating costs. For those in colder climates, especially where electricity is the primary heating method, this approach is doubly beneficial.D-Central has introduced a range of kits tailored to specific needs, each designed to suit the miner’s preferences, budget, and available hardware. The Antminer Slim DIY Kit , for example, is designed for Antminer 19 Series hashboards and includes a Loki Kit by Pivotal Pleb, an APW3 power supply modded for quiet operation, and a set of silent fans. Together, these components enable users to run a single hashboard as a heat source, perfect for smaller rooms or workspaces where maintaining low noise is crucial. Another offering, the BitChimney DIY Kit developed in collaboration with AltairTech, is intended for miners who want to convert S19 units into effective heating devices with even quieter performance. The BitChimney’s sleek DIY box can be set up in minutes and is ideal for users seeking a powerful heater that operates efficiently and quietly, making it suitable for residential settings.For those with older models like the Antminer S9 or S17, D-Central offers the Antminer S9 and S17 Space Heater Editions. These require minimal assembly and only a few components, such as a custom enclosure and silent fans, to transform the units into efficient heating devices. The ease of setup for these models makes them an attractive option for miners who may not have experience with hardware modification. A quick installation guide on D-Central’s website walks users through every step, from setting up the enclosure to optimizing power settings, ensuring a smooth transition from a mining-focused setup to a heater that mines Bitcoin in the background.A core element of D-Central's DIY kits is the focus on noise reduction, which is critical for any in-home mining setup. Miners are notoriously noisy due to their high-performance fans and constant cooling requirements. To counter this, D-Central has integrated custom fan controls and offers modified enclosures and silent fans that dramatically reduce operational noise levels to around 50-55 dB, often quieter than a traditional space heater. Furthermore, these kits support additional features, such as compatibility with Braiins OS+, a third-party firmware that allows users to adjust the power settings of their ASIC miners, lowering power consumption to match heating needs. The firmware also enables users to reduce fan speeds, creating a quieter, more sustainable option for home use. This combination of low-noise, optimized power, and efficiency makes D-Central’s DIY kits an attractive choice for both Bitcoin miners and those interested in alternative, sustainable heating solutions.As energy costs rise and more miners consider alternative energy sources, D-Central’s DIY heater kits offer a powerful solution for those looking to integrate solar or wind power. The concept of a “free” heater powered by excess energy generated during the day, while still contributing to Bitcoin mining, aligns with the sustainability goals of many in the Bitcoin community. This ability to repurpose excess energy and utilize older units that may otherwise be sitting idle or sold at a loss offers miners an effective way to offset electricity expenses and improve the energy efficiency of their operations.Beyond the financial and environmental benefits, D-Central’s DIY heater kits also represent an important step in decentralizing Bitcoin mining. In an industry dominated by large-scale hosting facilities, the shift toward home mining can help strengthen the Bitcoin network by reducing reliance on centralized entities. As Bertrand notes, “Our mission has always been to support the decentralization of Bitcoin. By equipping miners with the tools they need to keep mining at home, we’re not only helping them save on heating costs but also ensuring that Bitcoin remains a decentralized, accessible network for everyone.”Getting started with D-Central’s DIY Bitcoin mining heater kits is simple. Each kit is available on the D-Central website, with easy ordering and shipping options for miners across North America. For more information visit https://d-central.tech/

Modified APW3 PSU – Perfect for Loki Rig Builds Based on Antminer 19 and 21 Series for Home Mining

