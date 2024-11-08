Temporary Closure on Downtown Loop Scheduled

The ramp from I-40 westbound to I-65 southbound on the downtown loop (Exit 210B to Huntsville) will temporarily shut down beginning Monday, November 11 from 8 p.m. until Tuesday, November 12 at 5 a.m. Detour signage will be in place. The full closure is necessary for crews with Bell & Associations to complete work like removing portable barrier rail and re-striping to reopen the ramp to both lanes of traffic.

Nashville, Tenn. - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be conducting a full closure of the Exit 210B ramp on I-40 westbound on the downtown loop in Davidson County.

Following the overnight closure, the ramp will continue to be reduced to one lane through November 15 to perform bridge repair, paving, and final striping on the I-40 westbound merge ramp over the I-65 northbound merge ramp. This project is part of a full bridge deck replacement, including the spot painting of bearings and beams.

All work is weather-dependent. As always, drivers are reminded to allow additional time, slow down, and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay map (https://smartway.tn.gov). Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.

