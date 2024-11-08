Natural Resources Police Issue Citations in 2024 Black Bear Hunt

November 8, 2024

Nine hunters face fines up to $1,500 for illegally baiting during black bear hunt.

Photo by Ranger Sarah Milbourne, Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) took action to stop illegal hunting during the state’s annual black bear hunt, held Oct. 21-26 in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties. Officers cited several hunters who, although legally permitted to participate in the hunt, were unlawfully using bait to attract and lure bears.

While baiting is legal for white-tailed deer in Maryland on private property, baiting bears is prohibited and is a tightly-controlled aspect of the annual week-long black bear hunt. Due to the nature of the hunt, targeting bears must take place 150 yards or more from a baited location, and if hunting a location previously baited for deer, 10 days must pass after all bait has been removed. Hunters that violate the baiting law for black bears can face up to $1,500 for a first offense and up to $4,000 for a second offense.

Each year, 950 hunters are randomly selected by lottery to partake in the state’s black bear hunt, and may target the species on public or private lands. Prospective hunters can find more information about bear management in Maryland on the Department of Natural Resource website and can purchase a license and enter the annual black bear hunt lottery when it is posted next summer on the department’s licensing portal. Hunters must comply with all Maryland conservation laws, which are strictly enforced by NRP patrols throughout the season.

During the 2024 black bear hunt, police charged the following:

On October 21, two Pennsylvania men – a 60-year-old from Somerset and a 72-year-old from Stoystown – were found illegally hunting over a baited area on private property in Garrett County.

NRP officers found the men hunting in separate blinds near a baited area containing cracked corn kernels and a bucket that previously contained grease or lard. This oily substance was also spread on a tree near the hunting location.

On October 21, a 72-year-old Glen Burnie man and an 84-year-old Arnold man were found illegally hunting over bait on private land within Green Ridge State Forest in Allegany County.

NRP officers found corn dispersed as close as 10 yards from two separate elevated blinds occupied by the individuals. Both hunters were cited for attempting to take black bear with the aid of bait, a charge punishable by fines up to $1,500.

On October 21, a 38-year-old man from Myersville was found illegally hunting over bait on private property in Frederick County.

The hunter received two citations and six warnings after admitting to hunting over a baited area which included bacon grease, chicken grease, corn, molasses, vanilla icing, licorice candy, and a “bear bomb” spray.

On October 22, a 54-year-old Parkville man was found illegally hunting over a baited area on private property in Garrett County.

Bacon grease, cob corn, apple peelings and apple processing waste were found between 23 and 50 yards from the individual’s hunting blind. Bacon grease is considered “bear-specific” bait, and hunting over a property baited with bear-specific bait is prohibited in Maryland.

On October 25, a 55-year-old Frederick man was found illegally hunting over bait on private property in Frederick County.

NRP officers found corn piles and a tangerine between 20 and 30 yards from the blind where the man was hunting. Additional citations and warnings were issued to the suspect, including for not wearing fluorescent orange.

On October 26, two Pennsylvania men – a 62-year-old from McConnellsburg and a 50–year-old from Greencastle – were found illegally hunting over a baited area on private property in Allegany County.

NRP officers found the individuals hunting over multiple piles of bait, including dog food, apples, animal carcasses, syrup, strawberry jam, and shelled corn, located within 20 to 40 yards of the hunting blinds. One of the hunters was also cited for failure to wear daylight fluorescent orange.