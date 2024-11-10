International Bestselling Authors Launch AI Publishing Formula Course

AI Publishing Formula, created by CEO, Jamie Culican and CMO, Melle Melkumian

A Step-by-Step Guide for Aspiring Writers to Finally Write and Publish Their Book

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- USA Today & International Bestselling Authors Jamie Culican and Melle Melkumian, co-founders of AI4CES , are excited to announce the launch of the AI Publishing Formula Course, a thorough, 182-lesson program that walks aspiring authors through every stage of writing and publishing a book. Designed for individuals who have dreamed of becoming authors but didn’t know where to begin, this course combines actionable steps with AI-powered tools to make the path to publishing accessible and achievable.The AI Publishing Formula Course provides a clear, structured approach to writing, editing, publishing, and promoting a book. It also includes lifetime access to AI4CES’s exclusive library, including the AI Author’s Advantage series, The Accelerated AI Author series, Holistic AI series, and the AI4 series. These resources offer additional insights and strategies for aspiring authors to build their confidence and expand their reach.“Writing a book can seem overwhelming for new authors,” said Melle Melkumian, Co-Founder of AI4CES. “We created the AI Publishing Formula Course to break down the process, showing aspiring authors that, with the right guidance and tools, anyone can share their story with the world. This course gives them the support they need to make it happen.”Course Highlights:Structured Learning Path: Featuring 182 lessons, the course covers each step of writing, editing, publishing, and marketing, making the journey clear and manageable.AI-Driven Tools for Content Creation: Learn to leverage AI for generating ideas, refining drafts, and overcoming common writing challenges, all while maintaining an authentic voice.Complete AI4CES Book Library Access: Lifetime access to the AI Author’s Advantage series, The Accelerated AI Author series, Holistic AI series, and the AI4 series gives participants even more resources to enhance their skills.Publishing and Marketing Strategies: Aspiring authors gain knowledge on self-publishing and book promotion, ensuring they reach their target audience effectively.Special Beta Access OpportunityFor a limited time, aspiring writers can secure lifetime access to the AI Publishing Formula Course at an introductory beta rate before the price increases. This is the perfect opportunity for those who have always wanted to write a book but needed clear guidance to get started.About AI4CESFounded by bestselling authors Jamie Culican and Melle Melkumian, AI4CES supports writers, entrepreneurs, and small businesses with accessible, AI-enhanced resources. Through expert courses and a library of valuable tools, AI4CES helps individuals achieve their goals in writing, publishing, and marketing, bringing dreams of authorship to reality.

