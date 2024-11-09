AI4CES Announces Beta Launch of AI Publishing Formula Course

AI Publishing Formula, created by CEO, Jamie Culican and CMO, Melle Melkumian

Empowering Authors to Write, Publish, and Market Their Books with AI

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI4CES is proud to unveil the AI Publishing Formula Course, an exclusive, 182-lesson (and growing daily) program designed specifically for authors who want to harness the power of artificial intelligence to streamline their writing, publishing, and marketing processes. Available now for a limited-time beta rate with lifetime access, the course includes access to all AI4CES books, such as the AI Author’s Advantage series, The Accelerated AI Author series, Holistic AI series, and the AI4 series, providing a complete solution for authors looking to maximize their impact in today’s digital-first world.Developed by Jamie Culican, CEO of AI4CES, and Melle Melkumian, CMO of AI4CES, the AI Publishing Formula Course offers authors a clear path to writing and publishing a book, along with the marketing insights needed to reach new readers. From concept to publication, this course helps authors create authentic, high-quality content while utilizing AI to reduce overwhelm and accelerate productivity.“Writing a book is one of the most rewarding yet challenging endeavors an author can take on,” said Melle Melkumian, CMO of AI4CES. “But with AI, it doesn’t have to be overwhelming. The AI Publishing Formula shows authors how to use AI as a creative partner, helping them write, edit, and market their work more efficiently, all while maintaining their unique voice. It’s the perfect tool for today’s author who wants to elevate their craft and reach a wider audience.”Course Highlights:Comprehensive Curriculum: With 182 lessons and growing, the course guides authors step-by-step through every stage of the publishing journey, including writing, editing, and book promotion.AI-Driven Content Creation: Learn how to use AI to enhance your writing process, streamline your workflow, and overcome common hurdles like writer’s block.Access to AI4CES Books: Gain lifetime access to a complete library of AI4CES books, including the AI Author’s Advantage series, The Accelerated AI Author series, Holistic AI series, and the AI4 series, offering in-depth knowledge on AI tools, writing techniques, and publishing strategies.Marketing & Publishing Support: Learn how to effectively publish, promote, and market your book using AI-assisted tools, reaching more readers and expanding your author platform.For a limited time, authors can secure lifetime access to the AI Publishing Formula Course at an exclusive beta price. This offer is available only during the four-day retreat and will expire afterward. Once the retreat ends, the price of the course will increase.About AI4CESAI4CES empowers authors, entrepreneurs, and small businesses to leverage artificial intelligence for success. With practical courses, expert guidance, and a library of resources, AI4CES helps individuals streamline their writing, grow their brand, and reach their full potential in today’s competitive market.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.