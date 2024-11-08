ZeroTrusted.ai Strengthens Commitment to Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy AI for Government & High-Compliance Sectors

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZeroTrusted.ai is proud to announce its unwavering commitment to the security, safety, privacy, and reliability of AI systems designed for Government operations, including the Department of Defense (DoD), as well as high-compliance and sensitive commercial environments. Unlike traditional cybersecurity firms, ZeroTrusted.ai has built a pioneering platform from the ground up to address the unique and evolving challenges AI technology brings to security.In a rapidly advancing AI landscape, where companies like Meta and Anthropic have introduced DoD-compliant offerings, ZeroTrusted.ai stands as a critical third-party solution that ensures compatibility across all AI models, agents, Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) systems, and more. The platform supports cloud and air-gapped networks, allowing the DoD to "trust but verify" the security assurances of these models with a level of rigor unmatched in traditional cybersecurity practices.“At ZeroTrusted.ai, we believe that simply trusting AI model declarations is insufficient when it comes to the security of critical government and commercial operations,” said Waylon Krush, CEO of ZeroTrusted.ai. “Our name underscores our approach: we don’t simply accept AI at face value. Instead, our platform applies a robust Zero Trust framework across AI components, users, and networks, ensuring safety and reliability are embedded in every layer of AI implementation.”The ZeroTrusted.ai platform provides real-time and continuous security, privacy, and reliability checks for large language models (LLMs), specialized language models (SLMs), agents, RAG systems, and custom AI applications, all integrated with the user’s security policies. With a commitment to cross-compatibility, ZeroTrusted.ai empowers organizations to adopt and leverage any AI technology securely, ensuring it aligns with organizational security, privacy, and reliability policies.Unlike competitors attempting to retrofit outdated cybersecurity solutions for today’s dynamic AI challenges, ZeroTrusted.ai was designed from the ground up specifically for the new and complex requirements of AI. The platform addresses Zero Trust requirements not only for the AI itself but also for its users and their interactions with the system. As such, ZeroTrusted.ai provides the DoD and commercial entities with a comprehensive framework to protect their data, operations, and networks from potential AI-driven risks.With a mission of delivering Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy AI, ZeroTrusted.ai sets the standard for organizations seeking to balance the adoption of cutting-edge AI technologies with the highest levels of security.For more information, visit https://www.zerotrusted.ai **About ZeroTrusted.ai**ZeroTrusted.ai is a leading AI security platform provider, specializing in solutions that deliver uncompromising security, privacy, and reliability for Government and high-compliance commercial operations. Built specifically for the complexities of modern AI, ZeroTrusted.ai’s platform ensures that all AI components, users, and interactions meet the most stringent security standards. With ZeroTrusted.ai, organizations can adopt AI innovations with full assurance that their data, networks, and missions remain safeguarded.

