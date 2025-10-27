Central Florida Lifestyle Magazine Launches the 2025 Cutest Toddler Contest

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrating the joy, laughter, and adorable moments of toddlerhoodCentral Florida Lifestyle Magazine is excited to announce that entries are now open for its 2025 Cutest Toddler Contest , celebrating the funniest, sweetest, and most personality-filled moments of the toddler years.Families across Central Florida are invited to share their most heartwarming and memorable photos of their little ones. Whether it’s a candid shot of a toddler exploring the backyard, a spaghetti-covered grin, or a sleepy smile, this is a chance to showcase those picture-perfect memories that capture the pure joy of childhood.Entering is simple and completely free. Families can submit their favorite photo online for a chance to win exciting prizes and be featured in Central Florida Lifestyle Magazine’s upcoming issue.Prizes Include:1st Place WinnerThe cover of the January/February 2025 digital issue of Central Florida Lifestyle MagazineA feature article about their toddlerA $250 cash prize2nd Place WinnerToddler featured in the January/February 2025 digital issue of Central Florida Lifestyle MagazineA prize hamper3rd Place WinnerToddler featured in the January/February 2025 digital issue of Central Florida Lifestyle MagazineA prize hamperLast year’s 2024 Cutest Toddler Contest drew hundreds of adorable entries and enthusiastic community participation. This year, the magazine promises an even bigger and better celebration, with more prizes, more fun, and more opportunities to show off Central Florida’s cutest little stars.The 2025 contest is officially open for entries, and the countdown is on. Families are encouraged to submit their favorite photos and share their toddlers’ unique charm with the community.Entries are open from October 23 through November 13, 2025, and every photo submitted has a chance to win. It only takes a minute to fill out the form and upload your favorite picture.For full contest details and to submit your entry, visit here. About Central Florida Lifestyle MagazineCentral Florida Lifestyle Magazine is a trusted community publication highlighting the people, places, and stories that make the region special. With inspiring features, local events, and family-focused content, the magazine connects readers to what matters most in Central Florida.

