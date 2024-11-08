Lyzr Announces Release of Jazon 2.0: The Next Generation of AI-Powered Sales Development

Lyzr announces launch of Jazon 2.0 How Jazon 2.0 automates outreach Sales Efficiency Before & After Jazon 2.0

Jazon 2.0 takes the foundation we built with the original Jazon and elevates it with features that redefine what AI can do in sales. Our goal is to make sales outreach smarter & more personal.” — Siva Surendira, CEO @ Lyzr

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lyzr , known for its pioneering AI-driven solutions, is set to launch Jazon 2.0, the enhanced version of its AI-powered Sales Development Representative (SDR).Jazon 2.0 aims to transform outbound sales through advanced automation paired with human-like personalization, designed to meet the evolving needs of enterprise sales teams."Jazon 2.0 takes the foundation we built with the original Jazon and elevates it with features that redefine what AI can do in sales," said Siva Surendira, CEO of Lyzr. "Our goal is to make sales outreach smarter, more personal, and highly efficient."Key Features of Jazon 2.0:• Email Optimized Language Model (EOLM): Jazon 2.0’s new EOLM generates personalized, context-aware email sequences that emotionally resonate with recipients. Users can select customizable modes—Relationship, Sales, and Marketing—to tailor communication strategies for different engagement needs.• Automated Follow-Up Sequences: Jazon automates follow-ups based on real-time engagement tracking, ensuring timely and relevant outreach that keeps leads engaged.• Prospecting & Research Tools: The updated version pulls detailed prospect data from LinkedIn, Twitter, and Google News, giving sales teams richer context for personalized interactions.• Meeting Scheduling Automation: Integrations with Google Calendar and Outlook streamline scheduling, reducing coordination efforts and accelerating the path to conversion.• Data Compliance: Built with adherence to GDPR, CCPA, and SOC 2 standards, Jazon 2.0 ensures secure handling of customer data for peace of mind.• Adaptive Learning Modes: Jazon 2.0 features three learning layers—Human Feedback, AI Feedback, and Group Feedback via AgentMesh technology—allowing it to continuously refine its responses and adapt to user preferences.How Jazon 2.0 Impacts Sales Teams:Jazon 2.0 is designed for mid-to-large businesses and enterprise sales teams seeking to automate and scale their sales processes without sacrificing the personal touch that drives conversions. Sales directors, CMOs, and growth marketers will find Jazon 2.0 an indispensable tool for:• Reducing Manual Workloads: Automating repetitive sales tasks to free up human resources for strategic work.• Improving Outreach Quality: Leveraging AI to produce tailored, emotionally resonant communications that stand out in a crowded inbox.• Ensuring Lead Engagement: Advanced follow-up features and intelligent prospect research keep leads warm and conversations moving forward.Driving the Future of Sales with AIWith Jazon 2.0, Lyzr reaffirms its commitment to leveraging AI for sales excellence, blending technology and personalization for optimal results. The upcoming launch promises to set new standards for how AI can be used in outbound sales, driving higher engagement and efficiency for businesses looking to scale without increasing headcount.About LyzrLyzr provides cutting-edge AI solutions aimed at empowering enterprises to automate workflows and enhance operational efficiency. With innovations like Jazon and the soon-to-launch Jazon 2.0, Lyzr continues to lead in AI-driven sales solutions that prioritize personalization and performance.For more details on Jazon 2.0 and to sign up for launch updates, visit Lyzr’s website

