The Government becomes acquainted with proposed adjustments to the measures of the Recovery and Resilience Plan

SLOVENIA, November 7 - The Recovery and Resilience Office informed the Government of the implementation of measures of the Recovery and Resilience Plan, with regard to which the ministries record major substantive and temporal derogations. To optimise the implementation of the plan and subsequent drawing of available European funds, the Government ordered the Office to draft and harmonise the third proposed amendment to the Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP) on the basis of the ministries’ proposals for adjustment of the measures.

