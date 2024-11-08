Submit a T-Shirt Design to Represent the 2025 Maine Winter Classic!

The Maine Learning Technology Initiative (MLTI), through the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Office of Teaching and Learning, is excited to announce a T-shirt design competition for the Maine Winter Classic, MLTI’s virtual statewide student conference. This contest is open to all students in MLTI schools.

Students who would like to participate are invited to create a design for the official T-shirt that will be distributed statewide to thousands of students during the Maine Winter Classic, scheduled for the week of March 3, 2025. This conference offers an engaging, game-based learning experience for students, as they “travel” across a virtual gameboard, completing various tasks and earning tokens, while exploring topics like computer science, digital citizenship, digital design, and gamification.

The Maine DOE is looking forward to selecting a student design for these T-shirts (which will also be available in youth sizes this year). You can review eligibility and submission guidelines for the T-shirt design competition here. Please submit your entry using this 2025 MLTI Student Conference T-Shirt Design Competition Submission Form.

Competition Timeline and Important Dates:

1, 2024: competition opens

3, 2025: T-shirt designs due (no late entries accepted)

24, 2025: finalists selected and winner notified

If you have questions about this contest or need assistance, please contact MLTI Project Manager Bethany Billinger at bethany.billinger@maine.gov.