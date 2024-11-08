SGS awards SGS Performance Tested Mark for EcoFlow’s mobile battery energy storage system

SGS Performance Tested Mark awarded to EcoFlow's new DELTA 3 Plus mobile energy storage unit Ecoflow’s product manager (left) with Mark Lohmann of SGS awarding the world’s first five-star SGS Performance Tested Mark certification of safe fast charging performance for Ecoflow’s DELTA 3 PLUS portable power station at the 136th Canton Fair. Ecoflow’s product manager (left) with Mark Lohmann of SGS awarding the world’s first five-star SGS Performance Tested Mark certification of safe fast charging performance for Ecoflow’s DELTA 3 PLUS portable power station at the 136th Canton Fair.

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, has awarded EcoFlow, a clean energy solutions provider, with an SGS Performance Tested Mark for its new DELTA 3 Plus mobile energy storage unit in recognition of the safety and speed of its charging capability.The breakthrough product, which offers consumers a green alternative to diesel generators, is designed to provide users with a robust energy solution for any scenario, from backup emergencies to outdoor leisure use.Through its third-party independent product testing, evaluation and verification certification, SGS awarded five-star certification in validation of EcoFlow’s product claim to offer the fastest charging time for a 1 kWh mobile battery energy storage system (mobile BESS). Utilizing EcoFlow’s X-Stream lightning-fast charging technology, the unit requires only 56 minutes to fully charge with AC power. In addition, the product’s built in battery intelligent management solution for comprehensive safety control was recognized as ensuring the health of the battery.Mark Lohmann, Global Chief Certification Manager at SGS, said: “Congratulations to EcoFlow on becoming the world’s first company to receive SGS Performance Tested Mark five-star certification for fast and safe charging for a mobile energy storage product. For those bringing new products to market or wanting to differentiate existing goods, the SGS Performance Tested Mark ensures products stand out from the competition and provides peace of mind to consumers.”SGS based the DELTA 3 Plus Performance Tested Mark Product Certification on analysis of the charging characteristics of mobile energy storage products and user charging needs. It undertook a customized testing plan and developed assessment standards, including rigorous assessment and evaluation of battery safety, energy efficiency, abuse, safe fast charging, and charge-discharge cycle electrical performance.Products verified/certified under the scheme qualify to display the SGS Performance Tested Mark. This can be used on the product and in promotional materials and advertising to show end-users that performance has been verified and certified by experts.With its mission to provide smart and eco-friendly energy solutions for individuals, families, and society at large, EcoFlow continues to lead the way with innovative portable power products, solar technology, and smart home energy solutions.To find out more about the SGS Performance Tested Mark, visit https://www.sgs.com/en-gb/services/sgs-performance-product-certification-mark About SGSWe are SGS – the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for sustainability, quality and integrity. Our 99,600 employees operate a network of 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.​​​​​​​For further information, please contact:

