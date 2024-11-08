KING’s Hotels Munich Offers Executive-Grade Conference Spaces for Business Leaders

KING's First Hotel Apartment KING's Cafe Munich Coworking-Friendly Cafe KING's Conference Room available to book

With Munich strengthening its position as a leading European business hub, KING’s Hotel First is meeting the growing demand for premium meeting facilities.

MUNICH, MUNICH, GERMANY, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With Munich strengthening its position as a leading European business hub, KING’s Hotel First is meeting the growing demand for premium meeting facilities by offering executive-grade conference spaces in the heart of the city. Located in Munich’s lively Maxvorstadt district, the private conference rooms at KING’s Hotel First provide an exclusive setting ideal for corporate discussions, presentations, and strategic meetings, where privacy and productivity are prioritised.

Business travellers will also appreciate the variety of accommodation options across the KING’s Hotels Munich portfolio. At KING’s Hotel First, guests enjoy boutique-style comfort in an atmosphere that blends traditional Bavarian charm with modern conveniences, inclusive of extended-stay hotel apartments. Sister locations, KING’s Hotel Center and AdvaStay by KING’s, offer additional options just steps away. KING’s Hotel Center provides a classic boutique hotel experience, while AdvaStay caters to extended-stay guests with fully equipped kitchenettes and spacious apartment layouts designed for travellers who need a longer-term “home base” in Munich.

A versatile cafe and co-working space

Beyond the conference and meeting rooms, attendees have access to KING’s Cafe Munich, the on-site cafe at KING’s Hotel First. Known for its relaxed yet professional atmosphere, KING’s Cafe Munich serves as a co-working space by day, offering fair-trade coffee, fresh snacks, and healthy lunch options. By evening, it transforms into a stylish cocktail bar, providing a welcoming space for networking and informal meetings. This dual-purpose setting allows conference participants to move from a formal business environment to a more casual space for conversation, reflection, and socialising.

Munich’s new boutique option for executive meetings

As the Bavarian capital’s reputation as a business destination grows, so does the need for adaptable, upscale venues that cater to corporate professionals. KING’s Hotel First has quickly become a favoured destination for executives seeking a refined, central space for board meetings, client presentations, and collaborative sessions. With the added benefits of high-quality accommodation and proximity to the city centre, the hotel’s facilities create an ideal setting for both productivity and relaxation.

“Our conference facilities at KING’s Hotel First are purposefully designed to support the needs of today’s executives in an environment that encourages both focus and comfort,” says Hanna King, CEO of KING’s Hotels Munich. “With our extended-stay options and convenient access to KING’s Cafe Munich, we provide a comprehensive experience for business travellers, allowing them to work, network, and unwind, all within the heart of Munich.”

Central location with immediate access to Munich’s business district

KING’s Hotel First and its sister properties are ideally located within walking distance of Munich’s central station, offering quick access to the city’s financial district, cultural landmarks, and key business hubs. This central location makes KING’s Hotels Munich a convenient choice for business leaders and event participants looking for premium facilities, comfortable accommodation, and immediate connectivity to the city’s major attractions.

About KING's Hotels Munich:

A family-owned boutique hotel group situated in central Munich, KING's Hotels Munich artfully combines comfort and practicality. Catering to all travellers, from solo adventurers to couples, families and on-the-move professionals, KING's offers both short and extended-stay accommodations; and features the innovative KING's Café Munich which also provides conference and meeting rooms for hire.

For more information or to make a reservation, see details below:

Hanna King, CEO

KING's Hotels Munich

Contact:

Free-Call: 0800-54645464

reservations@kingshotels.de

KING’s Hotel First

Dachauer Straße 13,

80335 München

Call: +49 (0) 89.55187-0 / +49 (0) 89.55187-300;

Email: first@kingshotels.de

KING’s Hotel Center

Marsstraße 15,

80335 München

Call: +49 (0) 89.51553-0 / +49 (0) 89.51553-300

Email: center@kingshotels.de

AdvaStay by KING’s

Dachauer Straße 12,

80335 München

Call: +49 (0) 89.45209380 / +49 (0) 89.452093811

Email: advastay@kingshotels.de

KING’s Cafe Munich

Dachauer Str. 13,

80335 Munich

Call: +49 15735997470

Email: first@kingshotels.de

