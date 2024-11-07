Senate Bill 1346 Printer's Number 1980

PENNSYLVANIA, November 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1980 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 1346 Session of 2024 INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, YAW, LANGERHOLC, PHILLIPS-HILL AND DUSH, NOVEMBER 7, 2024 REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, NOVEMBER 7, 2024 AN ACT Amending Title 58 (Oil and Gas) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in unconventional gas well fee, further providing for distribution of fee. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 2314 of Title 58 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding subsections to read: § 2314. Distribution of fee. * * * (d.1) Prohibition and presumption.-- (1) Notwithstanding subsection (d)(2) and (3), the commission shall not distribute revenue to any municipality that maintains a zoning or other ordinance that unreasonably limits or prohibits future development of unconventional natural gas wells within the municipality as determined by the commission. (2) A municipality's zoning or other ordinance shall be presumed to have unreasonably limited or prohibited future 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18

