Senate Bill 1346 Printer's Number 1980
PENNSYLVANIA, November 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1980
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1346
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, YAW, LANGERHOLC, PHILLIPS-HILL AND
DUSH, NOVEMBER 7, 2024
REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, NOVEMBER 7, 2024
AN ACT
Amending Title 58 (Oil and Gas) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in unconventional gas well fee, further providing
for distribution of fee.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2314 of Title 58 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding subsections to read:
§ 2314. Distribution of fee.
* * *
(d.1) Prohibition and presumption.--
(1) Notwithstanding subsection (d)(2) and (3), the
commission shall not distribute revenue to any municipality
that maintains a zoning or other ordinance that unreasonably
limits or prohibits future development of unconventional
natural gas wells within the municipality as determined by
the commission.
(2) A municipality's zoning or other ordinance shall be
presumed to have unreasonably limited or prohibited future
