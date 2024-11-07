Submit Release
Senate Resolution 367 Printer's Number 1981

PENNSYLVANIA, November 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1981

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

367

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY L. WILLIAMS, CAPPELLETTI, KEARNEY, MUTH,

TARTAGLIONE, SAVAL, HUGHES, STREET, COMITTA, HAYWOOD, SCHWANK

AND COLLETT, NOVEMBER 7, 2024

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, NOVEMBER 7, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the week of November 13 through 19, 2024, as

"Transgender Awareness Week" and November 20, 2024, as

"Transgender Day of Remembrance" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, "Transgender Awareness Week" is a time for

transgender people and their allies to take action and bring

attention to the community by educating the public and advancing

advocacy around the issues of prejudice, discrimination and

violence that affect the transgender community; and

WHEREAS, Individuals and organizations around the country

annually participate in "Transgender Awareness Week" to help

raise the visibility of transgender and gender-expansive people

and hold space to lift up transgender people's sharing of their

own stories, joys and experiences; and

WHEREAS, The day following "Transgender Awareness Week" is

November 20 and this day, known as "Transgender Day of

Remembrance," began in 1999 by transgender advocate Gwendolyn

Ann Smith as a vigil to honor the memory of Rita Hester, a 34-

year-old Black transgender woman who was the victim of an

