Senate Resolution 367 Printer's Number 1981
PENNSYLVANIA, November 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1981
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
367
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY L. WILLIAMS, CAPPELLETTI, KEARNEY, MUTH,
TARTAGLIONE, SAVAL, HUGHES, STREET, COMITTA, HAYWOOD, SCHWANK
AND COLLETT, NOVEMBER 7, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, NOVEMBER 7, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the week of November 13 through 19, 2024, as
"Transgender Awareness Week" and November 20, 2024, as
"Transgender Day of Remembrance" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, "Transgender Awareness Week" is a time for
transgender people and their allies to take action and bring
attention to the community by educating the public and advancing
advocacy around the issues of prejudice, discrimination and
violence that affect the transgender community; and
WHEREAS, Individuals and organizations around the country
annually participate in "Transgender Awareness Week" to help
raise the visibility of transgender and gender-expansive people
and hold space to lift up transgender people's sharing of their
own stories, joys and experiences; and
WHEREAS, The day following "Transgender Awareness Week" is
November 20 and this day, known as "Transgender Day of
Remembrance," began in 1999 by transgender advocate Gwendolyn
Ann Smith as a vigil to honor the memory of Rita Hester, a 34-
year-old Black transgender woman who was the victim of an
