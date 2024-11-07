Senate Resolution 369 Printer's Number 1985

PENNSYLVANIA, November 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1985

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

369

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY KEARNEY, TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, STREET, HAYWOOD,

COSTA, CAPPELLETTI AND KANE, NOVEMBER 7, 2024

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, NOVEMBER 7, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Designating November 15, 2024, as "Guru Nanak Jayanti Day" in

Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, November 15, 2024, is the 555th anniversary of the

birth of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania is enriched by the diversity of its

residents, who have cultivated a climate of social tolerance and

intellectual pluralism that has sustained this Commonwealth

throughout its history; and

WHEREAS, The Sikh community, which originated in Punjab,

South Asia, and began immigrating to the United States more than

100 years ago, has played an important role in developing this

country and this Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, Sikhism is the world's fifth-largest religion, with

nearly 30 million adherents, including roughly 1,000,000 in the

United States; and

WHEREAS, A holistic understanding of peace, supported by

ideas of equality and fraternity, is part of the Sikh tradition

and the very origin of Sikhism is linked to overcoming communal

