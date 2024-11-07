Senate Resolution 369 Printer's Number 1985
PENNSYLVANIA, November 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1985
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
369
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY KEARNEY, TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, STREET, HAYWOOD,
COSTA, CAPPELLETTI AND KANE, NOVEMBER 7, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, NOVEMBER 7, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Designating November 15, 2024, as "Guru Nanak Jayanti Day" in
Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, November 15, 2024, is the 555th anniversary of the
birth of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania is enriched by the diversity of its
residents, who have cultivated a climate of social tolerance and
intellectual pluralism that has sustained this Commonwealth
throughout its history; and
WHEREAS, The Sikh community, which originated in Punjab,
South Asia, and began immigrating to the United States more than
100 years ago, has played an important role in developing this
country and this Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, Sikhism is the world's fifth-largest religion, with
nearly 30 million adherents, including roughly 1,000,000 in the
United States; and
WHEREAS, A holistic understanding of peace, supported by
ideas of equality and fraternity, is part of the Sikh tradition
and the very origin of Sikhism is linked to overcoming communal
