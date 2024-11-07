Senate Resolution 368 Printer's Number 1984
PENNSYLVANIA, November 7 - 100 million people and subjected countless others to the worst
and widest-spread human rights abuses known to history, with
victims representing many different ethnicities, creeds and
backgrounds; and
WHEREAS, Through false promises of equality and liberation,
communist regimes have, as a matter of government policy, robbed
residents of the rights of freedom of religion, freedom of
speech and freedom of association through coercion, brutality
and fear; and
WHEREAS, Many victims of communism were persecuted as
political prisoners for speaking out against these communist
regimes and others were killed in genocidal, state-sponsored
purges; and
WHEREAS, In addition to violating basic human rights,
communist regimes have suppressed freedom of conscience,
cultural life and self-determination movements in more than 40
nations; and
WHEREAS, The Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation in
Washington, DC, a nonprofit organization authorized by a
unanimous act of the Congress of the United States, educates
people about the ideology, history and legacy of communism and
honors those who have suffered and died under communist regimes;
therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
designate November 7, 2024, as "Victims of Communism Memorial
Day" in Pennsylvania; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Chief Clerk of the Senate of the
Commonwealth of Pennsylvania transmit a copy of this resolution
to the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation so that members
of the organization may be apprised of the Commonwealth's action
20240SR0368PN1984 - 2 -
