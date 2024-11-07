Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,023 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,263 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 368 Printer's Number 1984

PENNSYLVANIA, November 7 - 100 million people and subjected countless others to the worst

and widest-spread human rights abuses known to history, with

victims representing many different ethnicities, creeds and

backgrounds; and

WHEREAS, Through false promises of equality and liberation,

communist regimes have, as a matter of government policy, robbed

residents of the rights of freedom of religion, freedom of

speech and freedom of association through coercion, brutality

and fear; and

WHEREAS, Many victims of communism were persecuted as

political prisoners for speaking out against these communist

regimes and others were killed in genocidal, state-sponsored

purges; and

WHEREAS, In addition to violating basic human rights,

communist regimes have suppressed freedom of conscience,

cultural life and self-determination movements in more than 40

nations; and

WHEREAS, The Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation in

Washington, DC, a nonprofit organization authorized by a

unanimous act of the Congress of the United States, educates

people about the ideology, history and legacy of communism and

honors those who have suffered and died under communist regimes;

therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

designate November 7, 2024, as "Victims of Communism Memorial

Day" in Pennsylvania; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Chief Clerk of the Senate of the

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania transmit a copy of this resolution

to the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation so that members

of the organization may be apprised of the Commonwealth's action

20240SR0368PN1984 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Resolution 368 Printer's Number 1984

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more