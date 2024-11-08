WVDOH crews clearing rockslide on Kanawha County road

Page Content

West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) crews have reopened one lane of Allens Fork Road in Kanawha County following a rockslide on Thursday, November 7, 2024.

The rock was pushed from the middle of the road to the side of the road with a loader. Crews will then use an excavator and jackhammer to clear the rock completely.

While the excavator is on site, crews will grab any loose rocks on the hillside, pull them down and load them away.

The rock took out a utility pole and the utility company is on scene.​​

