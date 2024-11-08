Monument Place Bridge in Wheeling has reopened following major renovation project

Page Content

​



West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) reopened the historic Monument Place Bridge in the Elm Grove section of Wheeling on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, following major renovation work.

The renovation work included removal of existing sidewalks, removal of pavement surface and material within the bridge structure, and repairing the stones along the spandrel walls and the arch barrels themselves. Crews then backfilled it and repaved the bridge, and reconstructed the concrete sidewalks and railings.

"The Monument Place Bridge is an elliptical stone deck arch built in 1817, making it the oldest bridge on West Virginia’s highway system," said Tracy Brown, P.E., State Bridge Engineer.

"When this bridge was constructed, the United States was only 41 years old and the State of West Virginia was still 46 years away from becoming a state. This bridge has been used by multiple generations and crossed by countless people over the 207 years it has been in service, including President Andrew Jackson and other historic figures. The recent renovation will help to ensure that this historic bridge will continue to be used by future generations and will provide them a direct connection to a special piece of West Virginia’s infrastructure that has been around since the infancy of our country."​





The stone arch bridge, built in 1817, spans Wheeling Creek as part of US 40 known as National Road. The bridge was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in August 1981.





