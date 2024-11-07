Submit Release
MPD Arrests Man in 2023 Northwest Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest of a man for a fatal shooting that occurred in Northwest.
 
On Friday, August 4, 2023, at approximately 1:27 am, Third District officers responded to the 1900 block of 13th Street, Northwest for the sound of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
 
The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Denzel Greenwood, of Southeast, DC.  
 
On Thursday, November 7, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court booking order, 25-year-old Jordan Thurman, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

CCN: 23126834 

###

