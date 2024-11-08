Leadership Team Prepares Nebraska Veterans Justice Program for 2025 Launch

Planning for the Nebraska Veterans Justice Program (VJP) is underway, with implementation in Nebraska courts set for July 2025. Approved unanimously this past legislative session, LB253 establishes VJP to address the unique needs of veterans in the criminal justice system.

The process will serve active-duty military and veterans who commit qualifying offenses. It allows eligible individuals to request a deferred judgment probation while completing a personalized case plan. Available in all district and county courts, the program supports evidence-based treatment for conditions like Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Traumatic Brain Injury, developed with input from experienced veteran service personnel, and requires utilization of risk assessment instruments.

The State Court Administrator’s Office will track program outcomes, including recidivism and employment status, with an annual report to the Judiciary Committee.

The Veterans Justice Program Leadership Committee will oversee program implementation. Committee members include Judges Geoffrey Hall, James Masteller, Kevin McManaman, and Edward Matney. Additional members are State Court Administrator Corey Steel, State Probation Administrator Deb Minardi, Deputy Probation Administrator Robert Denton, Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs Director John Hilgert, and Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs Deputy Director Levi Bennett. Supporting the committee are Assistant Deputy Probation Administrator Shane Stutzman and State Problem-Solving Court Director Adam Jorgenson.

The purpose of the Leadership Committee is to help develop a system to consistently identify veterans entering the justice system, develop an effective Veterans Justice Program for the courts, and ensure the utilization of existing Veterans Treatment Courts in Nebraska.