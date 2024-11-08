West Hollywood’s 'Hotel Savings for the Holidays' Provide Incredible Offers Through December

West Hollywood Hotel Savings For the Holidays

Just in Time for the Holidays - 10+ West Hollywood Hotels Offer Incredible Deals like F&B Credits, Complimentary Upgrades and Charitable Donations

We’re delighted to celebrate West Hollywood’s 40th anniversary with these exclusive holiday hotel offerings..."” — Tom Kiely, President and CEO of Visit West Hollywood

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of West Hollywood’s 40th anniversary of cityhood, visitors and locals alike are invited to bask in the magic of West Hollywood while enjoying exclusive savings at some of the city's top hotels. This holiday season is the perfect time to experience a luxurious West Hollywood getaway with the “Hotel Savings for the Holidays” hotel promotion, providing special deals on two or more nights in the heart of Los Angeles.From world-renowned wellness offerings to the city’s iconic shopping nightlife and culinary scene, West Hollywood’s 1.9 square miles make it the ideal destination to experience the best of L.A. — and with these limited-time offers, guests can treat themselves to the ultimate holiday gift. Whether it’s a romantic retreat, a friends’ getaway, or a solo escape, there’s no better way to celebrate the holiday season and West Hollywood’s rich legacy of 40 years than by indulging in the city’s exceptional hospitality.A list of participating hotels include 1 Hotel West Hollywood, Andaz West Hollywood, Chamberlain West Hollywood, Hotel Ziggy, Le Parc at Melrose, Mondrian Los Angeles, Montrose at Beverly Hills, Ramada Plaza Hotel & Suites, Sunset Tower Hotel, Sunset Marquis Hotel, and The West Hollywood EDITION, among others. Offers and valid stay dates vary, but include complimentary hotel upgrades, charitable donations, food and beverage or hotel credits. Travelers interested in hotel savings before 2025 are encouraged to check individual hotel offers at VisitWestHollywood.com "We’re delighted to celebrate West Hollywood’s 40th anniversary with these exclusive holiday hotel offerings, giving visitors the perfect opportunity to experience the most wonderful time of the year with us," said Tom Kiely, President and CEO of Visit West Hollywood. "We invite everyone to make this season unforgettable by immersing themselves in our vibrant culture, with the ultimate West Hollywood getaway.”For more information on participating hotels and to book your stay, please go to VisitWestHollywood.com/offer/west-hollywood-stay-save-celebrate.About West Hollywood Travel + Tourism BoardWest Hollywood Travel + Tourism Board is the official marketing organization that invites visitors to West Hollywood, California, a walkable, 1.9-square-mile city in the heart of Los Angeles. Located at the base of the Hollywood Hills and adjacent to Beverly Hills, West Hollywood is a creative and progressive city that embodies the quintessential L.A. lifestyle. West Hollywood is home to 20 hotels and comprises three main districts: the world-famous Sunset Strip with unparalleled nightlife, eclectic and LGBTQ-friendly Santa Monica Boulevard, and the Design District known for its sought-after shopping and dining. West Hollywood enjoys a year-round moderate climate and thanks to its prime location and hip atmosphere, West Hollywood serves as home and playground to many celebrities. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram (@visitweho). For more information, please visit www.visitwesthollywood.com

