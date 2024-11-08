Team Effort Drives Sustainability at Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort

Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe has awarded Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort its inaugural certification, marking a significant milestone in the resort's commitment to sustainable hospitality. Nestled along Cape Panwa’s picturesque coastline, this premium upscale resort offers global travelers a blend of relaxation and adventure, all within a framework of eco-conscious values.The resort’s dedication to sustainability is the result of a cohesive team effort, guided by General Manager Vincent Delsol and led by Hotel Manager Daniel Trumpfheller, Accor’s Regional Green Globe Champion for Thailand, Myanmar, Laos, and Cambodia. General Manager Vincent Delsol praised the achievement, stating, “This certification reflects our team’s unwavering commitment to responsible and sustainable practices. Our shared vision and dedication have been key to this success, which benefits not only our guests but also our local community and environment.” Daniel Trumpfheller added, “This accomplishment is a testament to our collective hard work, bringing us closer to a more sustainable future.”Community Support and EngagementPullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort’s active community investment program is focused on healthcare, education, cultural preservation, economic development and environmental stewardship. Initiatives include donating school supplies, toys, and essential resources like rice to local communities, supporting English education at local schools, and providing lecture chairs for community events. These efforts foster lasting connections and enhance the well-being of local residents.Sustainable Resource ManagementIn resource conservation, the resort has achieved a 13% reduction in electricity consumption and a substantial 41% decrease in water usage per occupied room compared to the previous year. Initiatives like food portion control in the staff canteen and eco-friendly practices, such as using reusable glass bottles and QR codes for menus, reflect the resort’s commitment to minimizing waste while promoting sustainability.Environmental Protection ProgramsEnvironmental protection remains central to the resort’s mission, with initiatives like regular beach clean-ups, a dedicated seagrass farm and hands-on marine conservation workshops. Guests can also explore the captivating marine ecosystem up close with the educational Marine Walk program, offered during low tide. This immersive experience, led by knowledgeable guides, fosters a deep appreciation for the surrounding marine life. The resort prioritizes sustainable sourcing, using 100% sustainable fish in its restaurants, replacing plastic bags with reusable options, and implementing sustainable wastewater management systems. Furthermore, eco-friendly amenities such as bulk dispensers in bathrooms and staff uniforms made from recycled fabric help reduce the resort’s environmental footprint.Team Commitment and LeadershipThe resort’s Green Globe certification is a testament to the united dedication of the team, especially the efforts of Khun Kachaporn Jitthammapirom, Hotel Operations Executive. Her hard work and leadership have been instrumental in this sustainability journey, showcasing the power of team-driven success in realizing environmental goals.Looking forward, General Manager Vincent Delsol envisions Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort as a benchmark for sustainable hospitality. “By prioritizing eco-friendly practices and fostering community engagement, we hope to inspire other industry players to embrace the journey toward a greener tomorrow,” he stated. With its continuous commitment, the resort sets a positive example, encouraging others to make a lasting environmental impact.Media ContactRoselynn SudarsonoAssistant Director of Marketing & CommunicationsPullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort44/5 Moo 8 Sakdidesh RoadVichit, MuangPhuket 83000ThailandE. roselynn.sudarsono@accor.comT. +66 (0) 76 602 500

