St. Johnsbury Barracks / Four Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A4008336

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dalton Maenpaa

STATION: VSP St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 10/26/2024 @ 20:20 hours

STREET: US Route 2

TOWN: Danville

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Hill St

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Dakota Johnson

AGE: 24

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front bumper and undercarriage

INJURIES: None

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: P.H.

AGE: 17

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Civic

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Heavy front end damage

INJURIES: None

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Bradley Biron

AGE: 34

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Mazda

VEHICLE MODEL: Mazda6

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #3: Damage covering driver side

INJURIES: None

VEHICLE #4

OPERATOR: No Operator

AGE: N/A

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Mitsubishi

VEHICLE MODEL: Ecliplse Cross

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #4: Damage covering passenger side

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 10/26/2024 at approximately 20:20 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a 4-motor vehicle crash at the intersection of US Route 2 and Hill St in Danville, VT. Investigation revealed that Dakota Johnson of Danville was the cause of the crash when he failed to stop at the red light at the intersection. No one was injured as a result of the crash. Johnson was issued a ticket for failure to stop at the red light.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 7084344 T23 VSA 1022

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: N

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A