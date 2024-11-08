Gov. Justice signs HB 203 providing $1.2 million to West Virginia Veterans Home in Barboursville

BARBOURSVILLE, WV — Surrounded by several veterans and members of the Marshall University ROTC, Gov. Justice signed House Bill 203, which provides $1.2 million in funding for the West Virginia Veterans Home in Barboursville. “We just had Election Day, and if it weren’t for the people in this room, we wouldn’t even have the right to vote. You are the greatest people on the planet, and we should do everything we can to take care of you. This funding is just one way to show our gratitude and make sure you have the comfort and support you deserve,” Gov. Justice said to the crowd. “Every dollar we invest in this facility, every improvement we make, is a way of saying thank you to our heroes. You deserve a home that reflects our respect, our gratitude, and the love that every West Virginian feels for you. We’ll always stand by our veterans, just as you have always stood by us." This funding will be used for much-needed infrastructure repairs, quality-of-life upgrades, and other improvements for residents.

