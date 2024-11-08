Gov. Justice appoints First Lady Cathy Justice to State Board of Education

Additionally, her Friends With Paws program has placed 42 therapy dogs in schools statewide, offering students companionship and emotional support in their daily lives. According to counselors, this program has opened communication channels with students and often leads to improved attendance and behavior. Therapy dogs are specially trained to provide comfort and support to people in various tense environments. They can help people feel at ease, improve their mood, relieve anxiety, and remove social barriers. Therapy dogs are highly trained and certified to show their ability to work in stressful environments, ignore distractions, and provide therapy to people with diverse backgrounds and circumstances. First Lady Cathy Justice was born in Beckley and raised in Prosperity. She continues to support her community by assisting local charity organizations and reading to children in schools. As First Lady, she has traveled the state speaking to students about the importance of attending school. First Lady Justice will take the seat previously occupied by Dr. Danial Snavely and will serve a nine-year term. Click here to view her appointment letter.

