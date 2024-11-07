NEBRASKA, November 7 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Shares Veterans Day Statement, Highlights Recognition Events and Resources

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen is highlighting recognition events and resources for military veterans ahead of Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11.

“Nebraska has a proud history of supporting its military personnel, both active and retired. We acknowledge the sacrifices that are made by servicemen and women and their families,” said Gov. Pillen. “From those who have fought in foreign lands to those who have served here at home safeguarding our peace, we appreciate the courage and commitment it takes to be part of our nation’s military family. On this Veterans Day, we offer our profound thanks.”

In honor of Veterans Day, the State Capitol will be lit green from Friday, Nov. 8 through Monday, Nov. 11, weather permitting. Several initiatives, including Greenlight a Vet and Operation Green Light, encourage people to change their exterior lights to green in support of veterans. Lighting the Capitol in green has been a state tradition since 2018. The color is meant to symbolize hope, renewal and forward momentum.

Throughout 2024, Gov. Pillen has worked with military, agency, and organization partners to honor Nebraska’s veterans and active military. This month, he presented lapel pins to Vietnam veterans from American Legion Post #158 and #256 in Cedar Bluffs. He took part in a similar, larger ceremony in April with Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs (NDVA) Director John Hilgert.

Most recently, Gov. Pillen joined military representatives and leadership from the Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new Nebraska Resource Center at Offutt Air Force Base. The center is the first of its kind in the nation, bringing a military, veteran and dependent support center to a public-facing storefront within a military base exchange.

Since May, Gov. Pillen and the NDVA have promoted a new initiative to recognize Nebraska’s living World War II veterans. Specially minted medals will be presented by the Governor at in-person ceremonies next year. Eligible veterans can still apply to receive a medal. More information about the program can be found at https://veterans.nebraska.gov/world-war-ii-recognition-program .

Next week, a free dental clinic will be held at the Titan Army National Guard Readiness Center in Yutan, Nebraska. This is part of a partnership that involves the Nebraska Dental Foundation (NDF), NDVA, Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Office of Oral Health and Dentistry, University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) College of Dentistry, Creighton University School of Dentistry, and the Nebraska National Guard.

The same group organized its first dental clinic last fall, which provided care to 309 veterans and their spouses. The Veterans Mission of Mercy Dental Clinic was subsequently recognized with an award to the NDVA from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. It is anticipated that the upcoming clinic will be as well-received, given that all available slots for the upcoming two-day clinic have been filled.

Gov. Pillen at Vietnam Vet Pinning Event in Cedar Bluffs

Vietnam Vets in Cedar Bluffs

Ribbon Cutting for Nebraska Resource Center at Offutt

2023 Veterans Mission of Mercy Dental Clinic

2023 Veterans Mission of Mercy Dental Clinic