Flood damage postpones opening of winter catch-and-release season at Montauk State Park, Maramec Spring Park

SALEM, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has announced that the opening of the winter catch-and-release trout season at Montauk State Park in Dent County and Maramec Spring Park in Phelps County has been postponed due to flood damage. Both parks are still closed due to damage caused by flooding that stemmed from heavy rainfall earlier this week.

MDC’s winter catch-and-release fishing season is a winter fishing opportunity at Missouri’s four trout parks where MDC oversees the fishery. This season, which is in effect only at those four trout parks (Montauk State Park, Bennett Spring State Park, Roaring River State Park, and Maramec Spring Park), opens Friday, Nov. 8, and runs through Feb. 10. However, because Montauk State Park and Maramec Spring Park are currently closed to the public, catch-and-release fishing at those two sites will be closed until the parks reopen. When this season resumes at those sites, fishing will be open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily at Maramec Spring and from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays at Montauk.

More information about winter fishing opportunities in Missouri can be found at mdc.mo.gov.