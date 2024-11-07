ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS) collaborated with various local law enforcement agencies around the state to ensure a safer Halloween during this year's festivities.

Every year, DCS diligently works to intensify supervision of high-risk sex offenders on Halloween. To enhance public safety and mitigate potential risks, the department devised proactive initiatives throughout the state that are aligned with its ongoing commitment to safeguarding communities and protecting vulnerable populations across the state.

James Bergman, DCS Special Operations Director, highlighted the Department's dedication to community safety, stating, “Ensuring the safety of our children and providing peace of mind to families across the state during Halloween is a top priority. This operation not only boosted the presence of our officers in local communities but also reinforced our commitment to public safety.”

While the specifics of this statewide initiative may have varied from county to county, each DCS Circuit worked closely with local law enforcement partners to craft strategies to strengthen supervision efforts in their respective communities. Officers conducted residence verifications and compliance checks, taking swift action for individuals found to violate the law or their supervision conditions.

Over 600 Community Supervision Officers statewide participated in this operation, resulting in the following outcomes:

3,632 in-person contacts

1,559 virtual contacts

36 violations resulting in arrests

Lori Rozier, Manager of the DCS Sex Offender Administration Unit, said, “Operations like this are key to our mission of protecting communities through accountability. By increasing our presence during critical times, we reinforce DCS’s commitment to proactive supervision.”

About The Georgia Department of Community Supervision:

As an integral part of the criminal justice system, we protect and serve the state of Georgia through effective and efficient community supervision while providing opportunities for successful outcomes.

For more information, visit dcs.georgia.gov.