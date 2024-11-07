Premier Names New, Smaller Cabinet with a New Minister in Every Position

CANADA, November 7 - Released on November 7, 2024

Premier Scott Moe today appointed a new, smaller cabinet, with a new minister in every cabinet position.

"This is a new beginning - a new government with a new mandate from Saskatchewan voters, and today we have a new cabinet," Moe said. "I know every minister is looking forward to taking on their new responsibilities, addressing the opportunities and challenges that face Saskatchewan.

"In the recent election, many people voted to re-elect our government to ensure a strong economy and a bright future, while many others voted for change. Our new government will deliver both.

"We will ensure Saskatchewan's economy remains strong and growing, while addressing the challenges of a growing province like timely access to health care and improved learning opportunities for children in our schools."

The government's longest-serving minister Jim Reiter becomes the new Deputy Premier and Minister of Finance. Reiter has been a minister since 2009. He will also serve as Minister of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety and Minister of Immigration and Career Training.

Four ministers are entering cabinet for the first time:

Alana Ross as Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport, Minister responsible for the Status of Women, Tourism Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority;

Daryl Harrison as Minister of Agriculture;

Travis Keisig as Minister of Environment; and

Eric Schmalz as Minister of Government Relations, Minister responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs.

Two former ministers will re-enter cabinet:

Ken Cheveldayoff as Minister of Advanced Education; and

Warren Kaeding as Minister of Trade and Export Development.

Current ministers taking on new responsibilities are:

Everett Hindley becomes Minister of Education;

Jeremy Cockrill becomes Minister of Health;

Lori Carr becomes Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health;

Tim McLeod becomes Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Minister of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety;

David Marit becomes Minister of Highways, Minister of SaskBuilds and Procurement;

Jeremy Harrison becomes Minister of Crown Investments Corporation and all of its commercial Crown Corporations, and Minister responsible for the Public Service Commission;

Terry Jenson becomes Minister of Social Services; and

Colleen Young becomes Minister of Energy and Resources.

The new 16-member cabinet is two ministers smaller than the previous cabinet.

Premier Moe also named the new House leadership positions for the government caucus. They are:

Government House Leader, Tim McLeod;

Deputy House Leader, Lori Carr;

Government Whip, Todd Goudy; and

Deputy Whip, Sean Wilson.

Jamie Martens becomes the new Provincial Secretary.

Premier Moe said the government is planning to hold a fall sitting of the Legislature and a date for the Throne Speech will be announced soon.

-30-

