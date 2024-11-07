Governor Abbott Announces Film Friendly Texas Designation For Town Of Little Elm

TEXAS, November 7 - November 7, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Town of Little Elm, having completed the multi-step training and certification process, has been designated as a Film Friendly Texas Certified Community by the Texas Film Commission.

“Congratulations to the Town of Little Elm on earning the Film Friendly Texas designation and joining more than 175 other Texas communities that have received this recognition,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas is brimming with promise, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside all of our communities to ensure they have the knowledge and tools needed to succeed. Through the Film Friendly Texas training and certification process, Texas communities are prepared to help match local businesses with production-related needs, creating jobs for Texas-based crew members and local residents, as well as spurring on-site spending at local businesses. I thank the Texas Film Commission for helping communities like Little Elm market their unique appeal and support local job creation through media production.”

“It brings me great joy to join the Town of Little Elm in celebrating the Film Friendly Texas Certified Community designation from the Texas Film Commission,” said Representative Richard Hayes. “This achievement is not only a welcome invitation for film production and business investment in our community, but a great opportunity to highlight what makes towns like Little Elm a perfect place to work and live.”

“The Town of Little Elm continues to grow and thrive, and the designation from the Texas Film Commission as a Film Friendly Texas Certified Community is another recognition of the incredible people and the sense of community within Little Elm,” said Representative Jared Patterson. “I am incredibly proud to represent part of Little Elm and look forward to continuing to watch the town grow.”

“The Town of Little Elm is thrilled to join the Film Friendly Texas Certified Community program,” said Mayor Curtis Cornelious. “This partnership opens the door for showcasing our beautiful community to filmmakers across the state and beyond. We are excited about the opportunities it brings to highlight Little Elm’s unique charm, attract new visitors, and boost our local economy through film production. We look forward to working with the film industry and putting Little Elm on the map as a prime location for creative projects.”

The Town of Little Elm joins more than 175 Film Friendly Texas Certified Communities from across the state that receive ongoing training and guidance from the Texas Film Commission on media industry standards, best practices, and how to effectively accommodate on-location filming activity in their community.

For more than 50 years, the Texas Film Commission has helped grow local jobs and economies by promoting Texas as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects, video game, and extended reality production. The Texas Film Commission in the Governor's Economic Development & Tourism Office has attracted more than $2.5 billion in local spending and created more than 189,000 production jobs across the state from 2007 to 2024.

To explore all that Film Friendly Texas Communities offer, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/page/fftx_overview.

For cast, crew, and digital media job opportunities in Texas, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/hotline.