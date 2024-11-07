November 7 - TXT2Cure Program Available for Colorado Voters for the 2024 General Election
News Release
State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290
Jena Griswold
Secretary of State
Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State
Denver, November 7, 2024 - Colorado voters have until November 13 to correct signature and ID issues with their 2024 General Election ballot.
“Every voter who casts a ballot can ensure it is counted, even if it was first held for ID or signature issues,” said Secretary Griswold. “TXT2Cure gives Coloradans another easy way to access our democracy and have confidence that their voice will be heard.”
Voters whose ballots have been held for “cure,” or correction, will receive a notice from their county clerk or a message from BallotTrax if they are enrolled. Colorado voters can correct these discrepancies using a smart phone and the TXT2Cure program by texting the word COLORADO to 2VOTE (28683) and clicking on the link they receive as a reply.
Txt2Cure was a pilot program that Secretary Griswold took statewide in 2020. Since TXT2Cure was implemented statewide in the 2020 General Election, more than 33,000 voters have used the tool to ensure their vote was counted.
Secretary of State Jena Griswold is also reminding Coloradans of remaining important dates in the General Election. Upcoming key election dates include:
- November 13 – Last day for voters to correct a signature or ID discrepancy.
- November 13 – Last day for military and overseas ballots to be received by county clerks.
- November 18 – Deadline for the Secretary of State’s Office to establish the 20-digit random seed for the bipartisan Risk Limiting Audit and notify counties of the ballots selected for audit.
- November 26– Deadline for county audit boards to report results of the bipartisan Risk Limiting Audit to the Secretary of State’s Office.
- November 29 – Deadline for Secretary of State’s Office to order a statutory recount.
- December 2 – First day for the Secretary of State’s Office to compile results and for the Secretary of State to certify the election.
- December 17 – Meeting of the Colorado presidential electors at the State Capitol.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.