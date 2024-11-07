November 7 - TXT2Cure Program Available for Colorado Voters for the 2024 General Election

News Release

State of Colorado

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Secretary of State Chris Beall

Deputy Secretary of State

Denver, November 7, 2024 - Colorado voters have until November 13 to correct signature and ID issues with their 2024 General Election ballot.

“Every voter who casts a ballot can ensure it is counted, even if it was first held for ID or signature issues,” said Secretary Griswold. “TXT2Cure gives Coloradans another easy way to access our democracy and have confidence that their voice will be heard.”

Voters whose ballots have been held for “cure,” or correction, will receive a notice from their county clerk or a message from BallotTrax if they are enrolled. Colorado voters can correct these discrepancies using a smart phone and the TXT2Cure program by texting the word COLORADO to 2VOTE (28683) and clicking on the link they receive as a reply.

Txt2Cure was a pilot program that Secretary Griswold took statewide in 2020. Since TXT2Cure was implemented statewide in the 2020 General Election, more than 33,000 voters have used the tool to ensure their vote was counted.

Secretary of State Jena Griswold is also reminding Coloradans of remaining important dates in the General Election. Upcoming key election dates include: