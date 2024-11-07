Gov. Henry McMaster Names Eunice Medina as Next Director of the S.C. Department of Health and Human Services

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today was joined by S.C. Senate President Thomas Alexander and S.C. Speaker of the House Murrell Smith to announce his appointment of Eunice Medina as the next director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (SCDHHS). Medina, who currently serves as the chief of staff and deputy director of programs for SCDHHS, will succeed former Director Robert Kerr, who retired on November 1, 2024.

"The South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has been a model of excellence under the direction of Robert Kerr, and there is nobody better positioned to build upon the agency's success than Eunice Medina," said Governor Henry McMaster. "With her expertise in Medicaid and proven leadership at the executive level of the agency, she will help lead a seamless transition. I am grateful for her willingness to serve in this critical role."

Medina has served on the SCDHHS executive management team as the chief of staff and deputy director of programs since June 2021 and brings more than 20 years of experience in Medicaid policy and operations. Before joining SCDHHS, she served as a bureau chief with the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, where she managed a team of over 60, overseeing Florida’s 18 Medicaid-managed care plans, and worked with the state’s home and community-based services waiver programs. A copy of her resume can be found here.

"For the last 20 years, I have dedicated my career to Medicaid, and for three and a half of those years, I have had the pleasure to serve alongside Director Kerr, working closely with him to set a new strategic direction for the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services," said Eunice Medina. "I look forward to moving the agency forward and thank Governor McMaster for the faith he has shown in me. I look forward to earning this position through the confirmation process."

Medina, 43, is a resident of Columbia, S.C., and a 2004 graduate of Florida State University. A copy of her headshot can be found here.

"Eunice Medina knows SCDHHS, she cares about serving the citizens of our state and we are fortunate to have someone of her caliber willing to step up and be a part of Team South Carolina," said S.C. Senate President Thomas Alexander. "She has a heart of service, of putting those citizens that need service first, while at the same time being a protector of taxpayer dollars here in South Carolina."

Governor McMaster worked with state health care leaders and members of the General Assembly to advise and assist him throughout the selection process.

"Director Kerr wanted to build a leadership team behind him that he could trust to lead the agency, and he has done just that," said S.C. Speaker of the House Murrell Smith. "This is going to be a seamless transition for SCDHHS. The agency has a lot of responsibility but under Director Kerr and Eunice’s leadership they have made the agency the most efficient and solvent that I have seen. She is prepared to continue that track of transparency and service."

The appointment is subject to confirmation by the South Carolina Senate.

"In my experience with Eunice Medina, I am certain of her willingness to bring the energy and the heart and soul of service," said Senator Danny Verdin, Chairman of the Senate Medical Affairs Committee. "We look forward to the confirmation process, and as soon as we have the nomination in hand, we will be making this the first order of business for the committee this year."

"The agency has developed a culture of commitment and purpose while cultivating a leadership team that I believe is unparalleled in South Carolina," said former SCDHHS Director Robert Kerr. "There is no one more prepared than Eunice Medina to lead that team. Her extraordinary knowledge, her dedication to service, and her values will serve South Carolina well."