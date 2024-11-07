Governor Henry McMaster to Announce Launch of Farm and Forest Recovery Resource Days

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette will be joined by state and federal officials to announce the launch of Farm and Forest Recovery Resource Days in South Carolina tomorrow, Friday, November 8, at 2:00 PM.

WHO: Gov. McMaster, Lt. Gov. Evette, state and federal officials, other local partners

WHAT: Press conference

WHEN: Tomorrow, Friday, November 8 at 2:00 PM

WHERE: South Carolina State House, first floor lobby, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.