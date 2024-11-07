10-Year-Old Cancer Warrior Embarks on his Dream Wish of a Disney Cruise Before Beginning New Treatment
Luis celebrating his First Community surrounded by members of his Mystic Force Foundation family, and members of his North Miami Police Department family.
After spending half his life bravely fighting cancer, it's time for Luis to take a break and enjoy the simple joys of childhood, just like every child deserves.
Thanks to the incredible kindness and generosity of a (anonymous) supporter and donor, the Mystic Force Foundation for Childhood Cancer is thrilled to grant Luis his Dream Wish of a Disney Cruise. Having spent half his young life bravely battling cancer, Luis deserves a chance to relax, have fun, and create joyful memories with his family away from the hospitals and clinics that are his everyday life. This time will be extra special as Luis and his brother are apart for months at a time as Luis undergoes his treatments here in the U.S. and his little brother stays with his grandmother in their home country of Nicaragua.
Luis, along with his brother, mom, and grandmother, will embark on a 5-night Western Caribbean Disney Cruise aboard the Disney Dream. The family will visit beautiful destinations, including Cozumel, Mexico, and Castaway Cay, Disney’s private island paradise.
To make Luis's send-off extra exciting and memorable, Mystic Force Foundation members, along with friends and supporters, will gather with Luis and his family at the North Miami Police Department. After greeting friends, his beloved officers and city officials, Luis and his family will be driven in the North Miami Police Department’s dedicated Childhood Cancer Police Car with motor escorts to the Port of Fort Lauderdale, where they’ll be joined by the Broward Sheriff’s Office for more excitement before boarding their cruise.
The North Miami Police Department strives to make a positive impact through respect, integrity, courage, empathy, unity, and professionalism. The Department continuously partners with the Mystic Force Foundation to bring joy and happiness to children battling cancer through the granting of Wishes, providing exciting police car and boat rides, as well as joining in celebrating Birthdays, holidays, and special events at the Foundation’s Heroes Hangout. The department has played a large role in Luis's life the last 4 1/2 years and they continue to support him with this very special event.
The Mystic Force Foundation was founded in 2008 by Dr. Steven & Silvia Vanni after their then 4-year-old son, Salvatore, was diagnosed with Stage IV Neuroblastoma Cancer. Tragically, Salvatore lost his battle with cancer in 2011, but his legacy continues to change the lives of all children battling this devastating disease. This year is the Foundation’s 16-year Anniversary of raising awareness and desperately needed funds for Childhood Cancer Research, as well as advocacy in Washington, DC, granting ‘Dream Wishes’, delivering toys, holding in-patient hospital parties, providing emergency financial support, and bringing Hope, Joy, Happiness and Smiles to the littlest Heroes battling Childhood Cancer. They are also celebrating the 6-year Anniversary of The Heroes Hangout, the Foundation’s Childhood Cancer Haven located in North Miami Beach that supports children and their families from all over the world that are treated in our South Florida Hospitals. The Mystic Force Foundation is committed to keeping children battling cancer as happy as possible as they search for a cure for all Childhood Cancers.
'Dream Wishes' are a very important component of the Foundation's mission. With 'ready & willing' supporters waiting to help grant these very special and brave children their true heart's desires.
The media is invited to help share Luis’s story of strength and bravery and to make the send off to his Dream Wish extra special.
11:30am at the
North Miami Police Department
700 NE 124th Street
North Miami, FL 33161
Approximately 12:45pm at the
Port Of Ft Lauderdale (Disney) Terminal 4
1800 SE 20th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Ship – Disney Dream
Silvia Dominguez Vanni
Mystic Force Foundation
+1 305-726-1155
Silvia@MysticForceFoundation.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Mystic Force Foundation Special Moments Recap 2023
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.