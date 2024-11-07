10-Year-Old Cancer Warrior Embarks on his Dream Wish of a Disney Cruise Before Beginning New Treatment

Luis at a Mystic Force celebration, happily playing dominoes, one of his favorite pasttimes. Luis celebrating his First Community surrounded by members of his Mystic Force Foundation family, and members of his North Miami Police Department family. Luis and little brother Domingo, at a Mystic Force Heroes Hangout Halloween Party in 2020.

After spending half his life bravely fighting cancer, it's time for Luis to take a break and enjoy the simple joys of childhood, just like every child deserves.

It is our Foundation's greatest mission to bring children battling cancer as much joy and happiness as possible and our greatest hope that they will one day only remember the happy times, NOT the bad.” — Silvia Dominguez Vanni; Founder, Executive Director

NORTH MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luis Alguera Vela, a ten-year-old cancer fighting warrior and beloved member of the Mystic Force Foundation family, has been battling Stage IV Neuroblastoma cancer since he was diagnosed in December 2019 at just five years old. Since then, he has endured numerous treatments, including chemotherapy, radiation, immunotherapy, bone marrow transplants, experimental trials, and brain surgery. This past summer, he traveled to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York for two sessions of MIBG treatment, where he was injected with a radioactive iodine. Unfortunately, Luis’s recent scans revealed further disease progression, with a possible relapse affecting his skull. Now, he’s awaiting doctors decisions on a new, potentially life-saving treatment option.Thanks to the incredible kindness and generosity of a (anonymous) supporter and donor, the Mystic Force Foundation for Childhood Cancer is thrilled to grant Luis his Dream Wish of a Disney Cruise. Having spent half his young life bravely battling cancer, Luis deserves a chance to relax, have fun, and create joyful memories with his family away from the hospitals and clinics that are his everyday life. This time will be extra special as Luis and his brother are apart for months at a time as Luis undergoes his treatments here in the U.S. and his little brother stays with his grandmother in their home country of Nicaragua.Luis, along with his brother, mom, and grandmother, will embark on a 5-night Western Caribbean Disney Cruise aboard the Disney Dream. The family will visit beautiful destinations, including Cozumel, Mexico, and Castaway Cay, Disney’s private island paradise.To make Luis's send-off extra exciting and memorable, Mystic Force Foundation members, along with friends and supporters, will gather with Luis and his family at the North Miami Police Department. After greeting friends, his beloved officers and city officials, Luis and his family will be driven in the North Miami Police Department’s dedicated Childhood Cancer Police Car with motor escorts to the Port of Fort Lauderdale, where they’ll be joined by the Broward Sheriff’s Office for more excitement before boarding their cruise.The North Miami Police Department strives to make a positive impact through respect, integrity, courage, empathy, unity, and professionalism. The Department continuously partners with the Mystic Force Foundation to bring joy and happiness to children battling cancer through the granting of Wishes, providing exciting police car and boat rides, as well as joining in celebrating Birthdays, holidays, and special events at the Foundation’s Heroes Hangout . The department has played a large role in Luis's life the last 4 1/2 years and they continue to support him with this very special event.The Mystic Force Foundation was founded in 2008 by Dr. Steven & Silvia Vanni after their then 4-year-old son, Salvatore, was diagnosed with Stage IV Neuroblastoma Cancer. Tragically, Salvatore lost his battle with cancer in 2011, but his legacy continues to change the lives of all children battling this devastating disease. This year is the Foundation’s 16-year Anniversary of raising awareness and desperately needed funds for Childhood Cancer Research, as well as advocacy in Washington, DC, granting ‘Dream Wishes’, delivering toys, holding in-patient hospital parties, providing emergency financial support, and bringing Hope, Joy, Happiness and Smiles to the littlest Heroes battling Childhood Cancer. They are also celebrating the 6-year Anniversary of The Heroes Hangout, the Foundation’s Childhood Cancer Haven located in North Miami Beach that supports children and their families from all over the world that are treated in our South Florida Hospitals. The Mystic Force Foundation is committed to keeping children battling cancer as happy as possible as they search for a cure for all Childhood Cancers.'Dream Wishes' are a very important component of the Foundation's mission. With 'ready & willing' supporters waiting to help grant these very special and brave children their true heart's desires.The media is invited to help share Luis’s story of strength and bravery and to make the send off to his Dream Wish extra special.11:30am at theNorth Miami Police Department700 NE 124th StreetNorth Miami, FL 33161Approximately 12:45pm at thePort Of Ft Lauderdale (Disney) Terminal 41800 SE 20th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316Ship – Disney Dream

Mystic Force Foundation Special Moments Recap 2023

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.