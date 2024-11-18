Dhyana Ziegler, author of Midnight Train from Georgia, is the Third Place Winner at The Fall 2024 BookFest® Awards

This book highlights the incredible life and legacy of William Franklin Guest of the renowned singing group and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees, Gladys Knight and the Pips.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leon County writer, Dhyana Ziegler, is the Third-Place winner of The BookFest Awards Fall 2024 for her book titled Midnight Train from Georgia.

The BookFest honors authors who create outstanding works of fiction and nonfiction. The BookFest's mission is rooted in the belief that literature has transformative power and, in a desire to support and celebrate those who create it.

Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, emphasizes, “Now more than ever, it's essential to honor authors and creatives for their crucial role in shaping the stories that define our humanity. Books transport us to different worlds, offer new adventures, and allow us to reflect on our own lives while fostering empathy. By celebrating the accomplishments of authors, we elevate literature and, in turn, elevate ourselves.”

"Being selected as a winner of The BookFest Awards is an incredible honor. I am a firm believer in the power of the written word to inspire and entertain. This book highlights the incredible life and legacy of William Franklin Guest of the renowned singing group and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees, Gladys Knight and the Pips. It’s a moving story of family, faith, love, success, and the challenges of the music business,” says Ziegler.

The BookFest is presented by Books That Make You and produced by Black Château Enterprises. The BookFest is a registered trademark of Desireé Duffy, founder of all three. For more information, visit The BookFest website.

About Black Château: Black Château is an award-winning marketing and public relations firm. The company specializes in promoting authors, books, personality brands, and creative individuals from around the world with a full spectrum of services. It created The BookFest®, a biannual bookish adventure for readers and writers alike. Black Château’s sister company, Books That Make You, is a Webby Award-winning, multi-media brand that promotes books through its website, radio show/podcast, and social media channels. Black Château is a virtual company. Born in Southern California, its office is headquartered in Norman, Oklahoma. The company’s motto is: We believe in storytellers. Visit Black Château Enterprises.

